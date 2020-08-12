Hydroxyapatite Market Surges amid Increased Application in Designing Bone Implants, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global hydroxyapatite market is poised to expand positively throughout the 2020-2030 forecast period.

Hydroxyapatite, another name for calcium phosphate, is extensively used to manufacture bone and tissue implants, given its ability to aid tissue and bone growth by supplementing calcium to the joints. As the percentage of geriatric population increases, bone disorders have also climbed up. This has led to an uptick in the number of orthopedic surgeries.

Problems such as osteoarthritis, dental caries and other joint problems are commonplace amongst people aged above 65. This increasing prevalence is providing a major impetus to hydroxyapatite manufacturers. Hydroxyapatite is typically used as a coating over the conventional steel and titanium implants. As 3D-printing become highly incorporated in producing human limbs, hydroxyapatite usage will surge.

"Expanding geriatric population pool across emerging economies is generating massive growth opportunities for hydroxyapatite manufacturers, prompting them to consolidate their footing in the markets," remarks the FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12308

Key Takeaways from FMI's Hydroxyapatite Market Study

Medical grade hydroxyapatite usage to be dominant, attributed to increased usage in designing bone implants

Dental & Orthopedic surgeries to remain core application areas for hydroxyapatite

High durability compared to other calcium phosphate grades is making hydroxyapatite highly popular

Global hydroxyapatite market shall surge at a CAGR of ~9% from 2020-2030

Asia shall be the major revenue ecosystem for prominent manufacturers

Hydroxyapatite Market- Key Trends

Efforts to explore diverse applications is augmenting hydroxyapatite for research-grade purposes

Establishment of strong regional distributional networks and supply chains is boding well for prominent manufacturers

Cost-effectiveness of hydroxyapatite implants is leading to it emerging as a substitute to traditional titanium implants

Hydroxyapatite Market- Region-wise Analysis

China & South East Asia shall be the frontrunners of the global hydroxyapatite consumption

& shall be the frontrunners of the global hydroxyapatite consumption North America shall account for nearly 35% of the market value, pushed by high demand for prosthetic implants for professional purposes

shall account for nearly 35% of the market value, pushed by high demand for prosthetic implants for professional purposes Rising cases of accident-related injuries up-scaling demand in the Asia-Pacific region

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12308

Hydroxyapatite Market- Competitive Landscape

A handful of players dominate the global hydroxyapatite market, rendering it highly consolidated. Prominent players in this landscape are: Plasma Biotal Ltd., Nano Interface Technology, Premier Biomaterials, Bonesupport AB, Fluidinova, Sigma Gift and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials. These players are using a combination of organic and inorganic strategies to remain afloat in the market.

Bonesupport AB, for instance, offers the Cerament Bone Void Filler, the Cerament G and the Cerament V drug formulations in its pipeline. The company has its geographical presence across North America, Europe and Asia which helps it cater to a diverse range of end-users, thus helping it stay afloat in the market.

Also, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials entered into an agreement with Japan's GNI Group Ltd. in which the latter acquired a 70% stake of the former to develop a range of proprietary technologies to process biocompatible ceramics, polymers and human allograft tissue for orthopedic surgeries. The acquisition occurred in 2017.

That same year, Plasma Biotal unveiled its new facility in Pune, India in order to provide hydroxyapatite coating services to orthopedic manufacturers across India.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12308

Hydroxyapatite Market Taxonomy

Grade

Medical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Research Grade

Application

Dental

Orthopedic

Biochemical Research

Others

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific

ASEAN

South Korea

Oceania

Rest of SEAP

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12308

More Insights on the Hydroxyapatite Market

FMI's research report analyzes the consumption of hydroxyapatite on the basis of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons). By providing a detailed assessment, the report brings about an objectivity and unbiasedness, prompting readers to glean valuable insights and incorporate them in their business practices. The report incorporates global industry analysis for the time period 2015-2019 as well as opportunity assessment from 2020-2030. The market is segmented into two categories across nine prominent geographies.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Reactive Diluents Market: FMI's recent study on the reactive diluents market offers a global industry analysis from 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. It sheds light on the prominent growth dynamics responsible for shaping the market's trajectory in the forthcoming forecast period.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market: FMI's polyisocyanurate insulation market study incorporates a bird's eye view of the prominent parameters pivoting growth across the 2018-2028 forecast period. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative insights across prominent segments.

Terephthalic Aldehyde Market: The global terephthalic aldehyde market research report compiled by FMI includes a detailed segmental analysis based on application and grade across four prominent regions for the forecast period lasting until 2028. It provides a 360-degree view of the various dynamics at play shaping the future growth trajectory.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydroxyapatite-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/hydroxyapatite-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Future Market Insights