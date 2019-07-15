Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market Size Worth $6.04 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.
15 Jul, 2019, 10:35 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyaluronic acid dermal filler market size is expected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.31% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising importance of quality of life and overall health. Moreover, technological innovations in the industry are likely to boost the market further. According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2016 hyaluronic acid based dermal filler procedures were the second-most preferred injectable across the globe.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Single-phase products led the hyaluronic acid based dermal filler market due to their preference for procedures, such as deep and medium wrinkle removal
- Wrinkle removal procedure was one of the leading segments in 2017. Increasing influence of social media advertisements promoting flawless younger-looking skin is expected to drive the segment further
- Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2017 on account of higher number of minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries performed in the region
- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to growing awareness about applications of minimally invasive techniques in emerging economies, such as China, and increasing disposable income levels
- Some of the key companies in the market are ALLERGAN PLC; Galderma S.A.; Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA; Genzyme Corporation, Medicis Aesthetics Holdings, Inc.; and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single-Phase, Duplex), By Application (Wrinkle Removal, Lip Augmentation), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-market
These fillers are commonly used for aesthetic procedures, such as improving nasolabial folds, reducing eye wrinkles, dark circles, and scars. Hyaluronic acid injections are easy to use, effective, and relatively less expensive. These associated advantages are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness and popularity of aesthetic procedures along with the presence of FDA-approved hyaluronic acid-based synthetic products, such as Restylane, Juvederm, Perlane, and Hylaform Plus, are also likely to drive the market in the coming years.
Grand View Research has segmented the global hyaluronic acid dermal filler market on the basis of product, application, and region:
- Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Single-Phase
- Duplex Product
- Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Wrinkle Removal
- Lip Augmentation
- Rhinoplasty
- Others
- Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
