HVAC Services Market is worth $97.9 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the HVAC Services Market is projected to grow from USD 72.5 billion in 2025 to USD 97.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 175 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on "HVAC Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

HVAC Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 72.5 billion

USD 72.5 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 97.9 billion

USD 97.9 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

HVAC Services Market Trends & Insights:

The HVAC services market is growing as buildings increasingly rely on installation, maintenance, repair, and system upgrades to ensure energy efficiency, better indoor air quality, and reliable climate control. Rising retrofit demand and the need to replace aging systems are further accelerating service adoption across residential and commercial spaces.

By implementation type, the new construction buildings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By service type, the upgradation/replacement services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period.

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, with a market share reaching ~40% by 2030.

The global HVAC services market is growing steadily as aging building stock, rising urbanization, and stricter energy efficiency requirements increase the need for maintenance, retrofitting, and long-term operational support. The International Energy Agency reports that buildings account for ~30% of global energy consumption, prompting regulators to prioritize higher system performance and ongoing lifecycle servicing over one-time installations. Demand is particularly strong across commercial facilities, data centers, industrial sites, and healthcare environments where downtime and air quality requirements are critical. Additionally, growing adoption of heat pumps, VRF systems, and smart connected HVAC platforms requires specialized servicing and commissioning, further expanding recurring revenue opportunities.

Digitalization is reshaping the HVAC services landscape, with predictive maintenance, IoT-enabled monitoring, and remote diagnostics becoming key differentiators in service delivery. ASHRAE and ISO building guidelines emphasize continuous performance assessment, ventilation quality, and environmental compliance, increasing the demand for certified service providers. Investments from governments, ESCOs, and green financing programs supporting net-zero trajectories are accelerating service upgrades and replacements globally. As organizations prioritize lower emissions, better indoor air quality, and reliable system performance, the market is shifting toward subscription-based service models, performance guarantees, and data-driven building operations.

"The retrofit buildings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The retrofit segment in the HVAC services industry is expected to grow rapidly as a large share of global commercial and residential buildings reach the mid-to-late lifecycle stage. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), over 60 percent of today's buildings will require modernization by 2040 to meet climate and energy performance benchmarks. This trend is driving an increase in demand for commissioning services, refrigerant replacements, energy optimization audits, and predictive maintenance upgrades. Government retrofit incentives, decarbonization goals, and rising installation of heat pumps and smart HVAC systems are further accelerating retrofit service demand, particularly in aging markets across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia.

"The installation services segment is projected to capture the largest share of the HVAC services market in 2025."

Installation services are expected to hold the largest market share due to the rising deployment of advanced HVAC systems, including heat pumps, VRF networks, and digitally enabled air handling and filtration units. New building activity in emerging markets and growing replacement cycles in developed regions continue to support demand for installations. Industry groups such as ASHRAE and the Building Services Research and Information Association emphasize the increasing need for certified installation expertise as systems become more complex and integrated with building automation platforms. This shift is also increasing long-term service attachment rates, where installations directly feed into future maintenance and lifecycle contracts.

"The commercial application for the HVAC services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Commercial facilities, such as hospitals, data centers, airports, hotels, and office buildings, are expected to lead growth due to their high operational hours, strict ventilation and air quality compliance, and a strong focus on energy reduction. The World Green Building Council highlights that commercial buildings are accelerating investment in HVAC performance upgrades to support decarbonization and ESG reporting targets. Service providers are also seeing higher demand for remote monitoring, indoor air quality assessments, filter lifecycle management, and predictive maintenance programs. As enterprises transition to smart building operations and outcome-based performance contracts, commercial HVAC servicing is evolving from transactional repair work to a continuous operational partnership.

Key Players

Leading players in the HVAC services companies include, Carrier (US), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Lennox International Inc. (US), Midea (China), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Fujitsu General (Japan), Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH (Germany), and others.

