HVAC Filters Market worth $4.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global HVAC filters market is estimated to be USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026. The driving factor for the HVAC filters market is increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and policies for efficient filtration. Further, increasing investments in the construction sector and technological advancements in HVAC filters are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205419850

Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC Filters Market"

98 – Tables

46 – Figures

157 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hvac-filter-market-205419850.html

HEPA segment is expected to be the largest technology in the HVAC filters market during the forecast period."

HEPA technology consists of a filter that forces air through a thin mesh, which traps harmful particles such as pollens, molds, pet dander, bacteria, and dust mite debris to prevent them from entering the ambient environment. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), to meet the HEPA standard, a filter must trap 99.97% dust particles that are 0.3 microns or larger in size. HEPA filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are installed in the production spaces, which are required to be free from contaminants. These filters also protect patients from infection and employees and visitors from airborne organisms. The only disadvantage of the HEPA filter technology is that it generates a barrier for smooth airflow, which may result in the failure or low performance of HVAC systems.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205419850

APAC is the largest market for HVAC filters

APAC accounted for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2020. Improved economic conditions of developing countries and rising global warming have contributed to the growth of the HVAC filters market in the region.

The HVAC filters market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. China is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing commercial building construction in the country. On the other hand, the market in India is projected to register the highest growth rate owing to rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing disposable incomes, and increasing building and construction activities in the country.

In APAC, several associations, including the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Australian Institute of Refrigeration Air-conditioning and Heating (AIRAH), Air Conditioning and Mechanical Contractors Association of Australia (AMCA), Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association (JRAIA), and Air Conditioning Engineering Association of Thailand (ACAT), support the adoption of efficient HVAC systems. This support drives the market for HVAC filters in the region.

3M Company (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Mann+Hummel (Germany), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US) among others, are the leading HVAC filters manufacturers, globally.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1. INDUSTRIAL FILTERS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

By Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Power Generation), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and SA)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-filter-market-131934396.html

2. AIR TREATMENT MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

By Technology (HEPA Filters, Activated Carbon), Product (Dust Collector, Engine

exhaust systems), Application (Exhaust air and Compressed air), Vertical

(Manufacturing, Automotive), and Geography

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-treatment-market-42321742.html

3. HVAC SYSTEM MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

By Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces), Ventilation Equipment (Humidifiers, Dehumidifiers), Cooling Type (VRF Systems, Unitary Air Conditioners), Implementation Type, Application, and Geography

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hvac-system-market-202111288.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hvac-filter-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hvac-filter.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets