HVAC Controls Market Worth $20.12 Billion by 2028 at 17.63% CAGR Driven by Construction Sector, Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized in New Research by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "HVAC Controls Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component Type (Sensors, Controllers, Smart Vents, and Others), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), System (Temperature Control System, Humidity Control System, Ventilation Control System, and Integrated Control System), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)", the global HVAC controls market size is expected to grow from $6.50 Billion in 2021 to $20.12 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.63% from 2022 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure of HVAC Controls Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002153/

HVAC Controls Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6.50 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 20.12 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 17.63% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 187 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component Type, Installation Type, System, and End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

HVAC Controls Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Carrier, Daikin, Delta Controls, Distech Control Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Lennox International Inc, Siemens, and Schneider Electric are among the key players in the HVAC Controls market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPEL00002153/

In January 2022, Daikin announced its recent investment in Wlab Ltd., a startup company providing airborne allergy detection sensors.

HVAC Controls Market: Key Insights

The HVAC controls market growth driven by the development of green technology due to the rising environmental concerns among consumers, rising spending power and the deployment of several government programs to encourage energy-efficient construction. One of the primary causes fostering an optimistic view of the market is the notable increase in the building of commercial, industrial, and residential structures worldwide. HVAC control systems are frequently used due to the rising demand for improved air quality, performance, and environmental concerns. Moreover, the HVAC controls market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for remote access control systems owing to their cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and operational efficiency.

The demand for HVAC Controls market is anticipated to be fueled by the building industry's rapid expansion, particularly in emerging nations. Additionally, it is anticipated that the use of HVAC systems with IoT capabilities would grow for applications in smart homes. In the upcoming years, the HVAC Controls Market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and government programmes to support energy-efficient systems.. The HVAC controls market is developing due to factors such as rising spending power and the deployment of several government programs to encourage energy-efficient construction.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPEL00002153

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on HVAC Controls Market:

The European semiconductor producers struggled to provide their products to the appropriate clients in sufficient quantities during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the severe disruption in the industry's raw material supply chain. The producers of semiconductor components or sensors are experiencing a two-week or longer delay in the delivery of raw materials, forcing the manufacturers to slow down the production speed and exhibiting a decline in revenue creation. Many manufacturers of HVAC systems and sensors in the UK, France, and Russia have a disproportionately high concentration of HVAC equipment producers. Manufacturers of European HVAC systems and market participants for HVAC controls suffered due to the COVID-19 virus's appearance. Additionally, over the past few weeks, the second wave of COVID-19 was observed in the UK, France, Germany, and Italy. As a result, the manufacturers were again forced to limit the number of workers in their production units, which slowed the demand for HVAC Controls. During the forecast period, the HVAC Controls market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a solid CAGR.

Implementation of Smart, Connected, and Energy Efficient IOT-enabled HVAC Systems to Propel HVAC Controls Market Growth in Coming Years:

The HVAC system is one of the major electricity consumers, particularly in commercial or residential buildings. At present, air conditioners and electric fans contribute to ~20% of the total electricity consumption in a building; furthermore, as per International Energy Agency's (IEA) report, the energy demand from air conditioners is further expected to grow three times by 2050. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), commercial buildings use energy worth US$ 190 billion annually. The growing energy demands from HVAC systems are resulting in rising electricity costs. Therefore, the HVAC manufacturers are seeking ways to enhance their products' energy efficiency and offer tools to customers that can help them monitor their devices/systems.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on "HVAC Controls Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002153/

Implementation of IoT into the HVAC sector enables remote appliance control and significantly better customer-centric services. The main advantages of integrating IoT in the energy sector are the operational insight into HVAC appliances and techniques to significantly reduce energy usage. For instance, HVAC contractors can get their devices to monitor occupancy inside the building by combining smart devices with motion sensors. The system might recommend that the customer dial down the heating (or cooling) to save energy through an app message when there is no movement for an extended time inside the building. Moreover, the controls readily use the most recent networking and AI technologies, enabling them to gradually learn the preferences of the tenants and adapt to their comfort requirements. HVAC manufacturers aim to grow their HVAC controls market share by offering consumers intelligent HVAC solutions. Lighting and HVAC systems use the most energy in commercial or residential buildings. Implementing machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity with IoT in various applications supports cost savings, resource conservation, predictive maintenance, comfort control, and healthy building performance. As a result, there is a higher need for IoT-based HVAC control systems. Thus, the implementation of smart, connected, and energy-efficient IoT-enabled HVAC systems will drive the demand for HVAC controls.

HVAC Controls Market: Installation Type Overview

Based on installation type, the HVAC controls market is bifurcated into new installation and retrofit. The new installation segment is expected to dominate the HVAC control market during the forecast period. For instance, China intends for 50% of all new construction to be green-certified within the next four to five years. Energy-efficient HVAC systems and HVAC controls can be used to achieve this, which calls for the efficient use of energy.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of HVAC Controls Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002153/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Smart HVAC Controls Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Smart Thermostat, Smart Air Vent); Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

HVAC Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Heating (Heat pumps, Furnaces, Space heaters, Boilers); Cooling (Room Unitary air conditioners, Chillers, VRF systems, Coolers, Others); Ventilation (Air filters, Air purifiers, Centrifugal fans, Roof vent, Ventilation fan, Air handling unit, Others); Implementation (New installation, Retrofit); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

HVAC Valves Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Ball Valve, Globe Valve, Butterfly Valve, and Pressure Independent Valves); and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial)

Handheld HVAC Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device Type (Temperature and Humidity Meters, Gas Detector, HVAC Multimeter, Airflow Meter, and Pressure Gauge Meter) and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial)

Automotive HVAC Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology Type (Automatic HVAC System, Manual HVAC System); Equipment Type (Rooftop Package Unit, Split System, Chilled Water Air Handler, Variable Air Volume, Air to Air Heat Pump); Component (Condenser, Evaporator, Compressor, Drier, Others); Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Communication Protocols, HVAC Controls, General Lighting Controls, Security and Access Controls, St and ards and Data Distribution, Outdoor Controls, Others); Application (Hospitality, Energy and Infrastructure, Educational Centers, Residential and Retail, Religious Centers, Manufacturing Buildings, Others) and Geography

Smart Office Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components (Hardware, Software, Service); Product (Smart Lighting, Security System, Energy Management System, HVAC Control System, Audio-Video Conferencing System) and Geography

Home Energy Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Product Type (Lighting Controls, Self-Monitoring Systems and Services, Programmable Communicating Thermostats, Advanced Central Controllers, Intelligent HVAC Controllers); Technology (Z-Wave, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Others) and Geography

Smart Home Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Sensors, User interface devices, Controllers, Actuators, Networking Products, Others); Application (Security and Surveillance System, Energy Management, HVAC Control, Lighting Systems, Entertainment Control, Others) and Geography

Home Automation Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Others); Technology (Wired, Wireless); Type (Luxury, Managed, Mainstream, Do It Yourself (DIY)) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/hvac-controls-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners