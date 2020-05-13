Human Machine Interface Market Worth $5.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) by Offering (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI) and Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)), Configuration (Stand-Alone HMI and Embedded HMI) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Human Machine Interface Market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Factors that drive the growth of the market include the surging adoption of industrial automation in the manufacturing sector, the evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT), growing demand for smart automation solutions, and rising need for efficiency and monitoring in manufacturing plants.

Configuration-wise, embedded HMI segment to dominate HMI market during forecast period

The human machine interface market for embedded HMI is expected to hold the largest share of the market by 2025. Embedded HMIs offer an integrated environment which is much simpler and user-friendly. These HMIs help to significantly enhance efficiency, which has favored their adoption among end users. Hence, the embedded HMI market is expected to witness notable growth throughout the forecast period. Embedded HMIs are combined with powerful hardware and software platforms to use device capabilities to their fullest extent. Furthermore, a connected embedded platform is a part of an intelligent system; it is connected to a network that enables easy communication between two machines and provides easy access to the operator.

Offering-wise, software segment to capture highest CAGR during forecast period

HMI software allows operators to interact, manage, and operate a system while also allowing the acquisition of data for processing. HMI software includes configuration software, data acquisition software, data analysis software, monitoring and controlling software, and programming software. The HMI software segment has been further divided into on-premise HMI solutions and cloud-based HMI solutions. Manufacturing companies are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as cloud-based solutions, to gain a competitive advantage by improving the efficiency of manufacturing processes, which is encouraging the adoption of more scalable and flexible HMIs.

Process industry-wise, pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The pharmaceuticals industry discovers, produces, and markets drugs and medicines across the world. Pharmaceutical companies need better control over operations to keep pace with the innovations taking place in the industry. Maintaining safety, consistency, and efficiency in manufacturing processes is the basic requirement of the pharmaceuticals industry to ensure that products are of the highest quality. Thus, pharmaceutical companies are using HMI solutions to minimize downtime, reduce cost of operations, and gain process visibility.

HMI market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The human machine interface market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The adoption of HMI solutions in APAC is high due to the burgeoning growth of the manufacturing sector in the region. Various industries are shifting their manufacturing bases in APAC to capitalize on the availability of skilled, cheap labor in the region, which has transformed it into a major manufacturing hub. The process and discrete manufacturing industries present in the region are progressively adopting automated technologies, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the HMI market in APAC.

Notable companies present in the APAC human machine interface market include Advantech Co, Ltd (Taiwan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International, Inc (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider (Europe), and Yokogawa (Japan).

