Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market Expected to Witness Growth at an Escalated CAGR of 4.60% for the Study Period 2018-30

The market of HIV-1 therapies for multidrug-resistant and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is expected to expand due to the expected launch of emerging drugs. The PrEP market is also growing as the reimbursement of PrEP therapies is approved in most countries of 7MM, which ultimately leads to affordability and an increase in the numbers of people from the risk-groups patients taking PrEP treatments.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 (HIV-1) Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of HIV-1 market size by treatment, epidemiology, HIV-1 emerging therapies, HIV-1 market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical trials, current and forecasted HIV-1 market size fro m 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key highlights from the Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market Report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, the market size of Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 in 7MM was USD 22,663 million in 2020, which is further expected to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.60% for the study period.

DelveInsight estimates that among 7MM, the United States has the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus with 991,073 cases in 2020.

has the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus with cases in 2020. Key pharmaceutical companies in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 market such as Gilead Sciences, United Biopharma, Frontier Biotechnologies Inc, ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Merck & Co, CytoDyn's, Thera Technologies, and others are involved in the development of HIV Type 1 treatment therapies.

and others are involved in the development of HIV Type 1 treatment therapies. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 pipeline therapies include MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo, and many others are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30.

and many others are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30. DelveInsight estimates the cost of treating all the people living with HIV is approximately USD 20 billion dollars annually.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 : Overview

HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, and if it remains untreated, it can eventually lead to HIV AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). HIV is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight infection, making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases. It is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sex (sex without a condom or HIV medicine to prevent or treat HIV), or through sharing injection drug equipment. There are two main types of Human Immunodeficiency Virus; HIV-1 and HIV-2.

HIV-1 symptoms include fever, sore throat, fatigue as well as several other flu-like symptoms. HIV-1 infections are marked by a progressive depletion of peripheral CD4+ T cells, T-cell dysfunction, defects in both number and function of (APCs) such as DCs and monocytes, thymic dysfunction, lymphoid destruction, and pan-cellular defects attributed to stem cell dysfunction.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the total prevalent cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus in the 7MM were found to be 1,926,925 in 2020. These cases are expected to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 1.26% during the study period (2018–2030).

Also, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus in the 7MM were found to be 1,597,714 in 2020 which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.75% for the study period of 2018-2030. The diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV were further divided into two broad categories, HIV-1 and HIV-2. There were a total of 990,974 cases of HIV-1 and 99 cases of HIV-2 in 2020 in the United States.

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent cases of HIV

Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1

Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1 by route of transmission

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market

According to DelveInsight, HIV-1 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018–2030.

There are many medicines available for Human Immunodeficiency Virus regimens. Approved antiretroviral (ARV) HIV drugs are divided into seven drug classes based on how each drug interferes with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus life cycle: nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, post-attachment inhibitors, and integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs). Fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, and post-attachment inhibitors can also be known as entry inhibitors as they prevent the entry of HIV into the CD4 cells.

Currently, the marketed product available for Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 (HIV-1) treatment includes drugs like Pifeltro, Isentress, Truvada, Cabenuva, Genvoya, Dovato, Prezista, Descovy, and several others.

The choice of a Human Immunodeficiency Virus regimen depends on a person's individual needs. When choosing a Human Immunodeficiency Virus regimen, HIV patients and their health care providers take care of many aspects such as possible side effects of HIV medications and potential drug interactions. So, a newer class of potential Human Immunodeficiency Virus treatment therapies are under clinical trials and are expected to launch in the forecast period include Lenacapavir (GS-6207) developed by Gilead Sciences is a potential first-in-class, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development to treat and prevent HIV-1 infection. Lenacapavir's multi-stage mechanism of action is distinguishable from currently approved classes of antiviral agents and is designed to provide a new avenue for developing long-acting therapy options for people living with or at risk for HIV-1. Another therapy is a next-generation HIV-1 Maturation Inhibitor (MI) that acts during the last step of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus life cycle is GSK3640254 by GlaxoSmithKline/ViiV Healthcare. It binds to HIV-1 Gag, inhibiting the final protease-mediated cleavage event between capsid (CA) protein p24 and spacer peptide 1 (SP1) within the Gag polyprotein. Prevention of Gag polyprotein separation to its component proteins p24/CA and SP1 results in the release of immature, noninfectious virions. Currently, this drug is under investigation in a Phase II clinical trial.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

GS-6207: Gilead Sciences

UB-421: United Biopharma

Leronlimab: CytoDyn

Albuvirtide: Frontier Biotechnologies Inc.

Trogarzo: Thera Technologies

Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market: Drivers and Barriers

Major HIV-1 growth factors include an increased rise in prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 (HIV-1) which aids in stimulating the research and development of newer drugs to be profitable. The USFDA and EMA are supporting the HIV-1 therapeutics pipeline by encouraging the drug development process through different types of designations. Funding for the HIV response has increased significantly throughout the epidemic. Primarily, this growth has been driven by an increase in HIV awareness, increased spending on mandatory domestic care and treatment programs; as more people are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus in the US, greater investments are needed to combat Human Immunodeficiency Virus in low and middle-income countries.

However, lack of resources associated with Human Immunodeficiency Virus treatment and diagnosis may at times occur as an obstruction in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Market. Privacy and lack of anonymity, as well as social stigma revolving around the disease, are also a few of the prominent setbacks.

Scope of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and .] Key Companies: Gilead Sciences, United Biopharma, Frontier Biotechnologies Inc, Thera Technologies, ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Merck & Co, CytoDyn's,

Gilead Sciences, United Biopharma, Frontier Biotechnologies Inc, Thera Technologies, ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Merck & Co, CytoDyn's, Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Pipeline Therapies : MK8591B, Lenacapavir, UB-421, Albuvirtide, Trogarzo, GSK3640254, MK-8591A, Vyrologix/Leronlimab, Vocabria

: MK8591B, Lenacapavir, UB-421, Albuvirtide, Trogarzo, GSK3640254, MK-8591A, Vyrologix/Leronlimab, Vocabria Therapeutic Assessment : Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 current marketed and emerging therapies

: Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 market drivers and barriers

Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 3 Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1: Market overview at a glance 4 Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Future Perspective 5 Executive Summary of HIV-1 6 Disease Background and Overview: Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 7 Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 8 Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Patient Journey 9 Marketed Therapies in Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 10 Emerging Treatment in Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 11 KOL Views about Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 12 Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market Drivers 13 Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Market Barriers 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs in Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 16 Reimbursement and access to Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

