Human Capability Initiative Unveils Speaker Lineup Featuring 300 Global Thought Leaders, Experts and Policymakers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) organized by the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) – one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs – has announced the speaker lineup for its second edition. Held Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and the Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) Committee, HCI 2025 will take place on 13-14 April, 2025, at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

The conference will bring together 300 prominent leaders, policymakers, and global experts from academia, corporations, international organizations, and non-profits across 38 countries. Participants will engage in 100+ sessions designed to exchange insights and advance strategies for enhancing global human capability development amid rapid technological, demographic, and geopolitical shifts. The event will include over twenty ministers from Saudi Arabia and abroad. HCI will also feature a 'Success Stage' which will showcase more than thirty Saudi success stories.

As the world braces for a transformative shift in the labor market over the next five years, the conference will shine a spotlight on the critical skills gaps that persist across the globe. By emphasizing themes such as education, technology, and the future of work, HCI aims to reimagine the ways we live, work, and thrive, paving the way for a more resilient and inclusive workforce.

HCI speaker, Dr. Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings, said: "I look forward to discussing the critical issue of skills gaps at the second annual HCI conference in Riyadh. In a world driven by changing technologies, demographics and geopolitics, lifetime learning and adaptation will be essential to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Dr. Bedour Alrayes, Vice President of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), said: "We are thrilled to welcome such distinguished speakers to the second edition of HCI. This year's theme focuses on preparing for a future that demands significant global upskilling. The world will change substantially due to the rapid advancement of technology. The speakers we have assembled are leading experts who will guide us in addressing the urgent needs of human capability development."

The HCI program was officially announced earlier this week on its website, and registration remains open. Additional high-profile speakers are set to be revealed as the event approaches.

In collaboration with the conference, the Saudi Ministry of Education will hold the Education Global Exhibition (EDGEx) over 13 – 16 April, 2025, forming the Human Capabilities & Learning Week, a unique platform to unlock the full potential of human capability.

About Human Capability Initiative (HCI):

The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) is the first global cooperative platform designed to unify international efforts and enrich global dialogue on the challenges and opportunities for developing human capabilities. Organized by the Human Capability Development Program – a part of the Vision 2030 realization programs – in partnership with Ministry of Education, HCI unites government entities, the private sector, and nonprofit organizations to foster collaboration and drive innovation in the realm of human capabilities.

The conference will take place on 13th – 14th April, 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme 'Beyond Readiness'.

About the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP):

HCDP is one of the Vision 2030 Realization Programs (VRP) that aims to position the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a global leader. HCDP will prepare citizens with the required skills, values and knowledge to compete globally.

About Saudi Vision 2030:

Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Vision 2030 was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, with a roadmap to build Saudi Arabia's prosperous and bright future through a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. https://www.vision2030.gov.sa

