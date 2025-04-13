Global Experts and Organizations Unite to Address Capability Gaps at HCI 2025 Second Edition Launch

Human Capability Initiative 2025 kicks off today in Riyadh , convening policymakers, thought leaders, and organizations to tackle skills and knowledge gaps around the world

Two-day conference to explore breakthrough learning models and strategies for future workforce readiness

Human Capability Development identified as a global priority amid disruption from technology, demographics, and sustainability challenges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over 300 influential leaders, policymakers, and global experts from 120 countries are uniting for the Human Capability Initiative 2025 (HCI 2025), the leading event dedicated to addressing critical global gaps in skills and knowledge.

Human Capability Initiative 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh

The second edition of HCI kicked off this morning, taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program Committee, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. Bringing together representatives from academia, leading corporations, international organizations, and non-profits, the conference is a unique platform for stakeholders committed to building a resilient, future-ready global workforce.

H.E. Yousef Al-Benyan, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) stated that the second edition of the conference reflected the Kingdom's commitment to its pioneering role in supporting a global dialogue on the future of human capability development, building upon the success achieved during the inaugural edition.

The conference will feature participation in more than 100 panels across four main stages. The gathering aims to discuss the most prominent future trends in human capability development, explore innovative approaches to empower individuals and communities, and enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors, to build sustainable and impactful solutions for the future.

The conference will host a number of high-profile proceedings, including a ministerial roundtable session with the participation of 20 international ministers, as well as a UNESCO Board of Directors meeting. In addition, several strategic launches related to the human capability development ecosystem will be unveiled at both the local and global levels.

The conference is organized by the Human Capability Development Program — one of the Vision 2030 realization programs — and is held in partnership with the Ministry of Education. The Ministry will also organize the Education Global Exhibition (EDGEx), taking place over 13 – 16 April, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Together, these events will form Human Capability & Learning Week, a platform to unlock the full potential of human capability.

