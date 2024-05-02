Human Appeal partners with United Nations World Food Programme to deliver 1.4 Million meals to Gaza

MANCHESTER, England, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Appeal, a global humanitarian aid organization, is teaming up with United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to supply and deliver the equivalent of 1,470,588 hot meals to approximately 8,196 people each day in Gaza up to the end of June 2024. The aid comes at a critical time where famine is looming over Gaza, with children and families in desperate need of food and supplies.

"We are committed to providing aid for as long as the people in Gaza are in dire need," said Dr. Mohamed Ashmawey, CEO of Human Appeal. "No human should endure the hunger people in Gaza are experiencing, and Human Appeal is grateful to WFP, partners and donors who enable the delivery of critically needed relief aid."

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, 1.1 million people in Gaza are struggling with catastrophic hunger and there are growing cases of malnutrition along the Gaza strip. Human Appeal is supporting WFP to provide essential nourishment through items such as lentils, green beans, pasta, rice, canned beans, flour, freekeh, and more to keep hunger at bay.

"We are grateful for this new partnership with Human Appeal which comes at a critical moment. Together, we are dedicated to providing emergency assistance to families who are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance in Gaza." said WFP UK Director Geraldine O'Callaghan.

