Human Appeal Launches first phase of Lebanon aid effort to reach 15 thousand

Emergency aid being delivered to thousands of displaced families in Lebanon amid the ongoing crisis

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal announces its latest humanitarian aid effort, in support of Lebanon amid the ongoing emergency gripping the country. This initial humanitarian intervention is designed to address the needs of 15,000 displaced individuals with special emphasis on families to cover multiple types of urgently needed relief aid. This aid effort will be followed by further phases to reach more beneficiaries over the coming weeks.

Human Appeal family food parcel distributions in South Lebanon amidst the ongoing 2024 emergency.

Nearly 1 million civilians are estimated to have been displaced since the current emergency began. As a result, there is an urgent need for food parcels, medical aid, hygiene kits and hot meals. This latest relief effort from Human Appeal is being deployed by the charity's team on the ground in response to this emergency and to provide displaced families who are sheltering in local schools with food, shelter and sanitation. Beginning in Sidon, this aid effort has begun with immediate effect.

The Human Appeal team in Lebanon has begun its relief effort with initial delivery of:

15,000 Food parcels

15,000 Hygiene kits

15,000 Hot meals

6,000 mattresses

6,000 blankets

As the situation develops, Human Appeal will continue to raise emergency funds and deploy further aid to the displaced in Lebanon.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal, comments, 'In light of the ongoing suffering in Lebanon with no end in sight, we have declared our latest humanitarian aid effort in the region to provide families with desperately needed relief items. This crisis is having devastating effects on civilians, and swiftly responding with international humanitarian cooperation is vital to protect those who are displaced. We rely on the kind donations of the public, and I ask anyone who can support this emergency relief effort to help thousands of vulnerable families in Lebanon.'

For more information on how to help Human Appeal's emergency Lebanon fund, please visit: https://humanappeal.org.uk/appeals/lebanon-emergency-appeal

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

www.humanappeal.org.uk

