Human Appeal Launches 'Every Adhan': A smart "Full Privacy" App

MANCHESTER, England, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian non-profit Human Appeal announced the launch of "Every Adhan", a free smart prayer App designed as a global tool providing a precise 7-day forecast of prayer times and Qibla direction, without compromising user privacy.

Human Appeal's new prayer App.
The Every Adhan app is user-friendly and does not require any sign in or account registration. It offers users 14 different calculation methods based on user location to provide prayer time and Qibla information. Its simplicity and focus on essential features make it an indispensable tool for Muslims seeking a reliable and secure way to observe their prayer times.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal, comments: "A user anywhere in the world can access prayer time and Qibla information. The launch of Every Adhan with full privacy avoids users risking personal data being sold. Every Adhan doesn't collect or transmit any user data, removing any possibility of data being provided or used by any third parties."

Developed in collaboration with Solja, a digital performance media consultancy, and Playable Technology, a leader in innovative technology solutions, Every Adhan brings together privacy, technology and faith.

Every Adhan is available worldwide on the App Store for devices running iOS 15.0 or later. Every Adhan app can download here.

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

