Hudini provides SH Hotels & Resorts with new brand App to elevate the hotel guest journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudini, a leader in digital transformation solutions for the hospitality industry has been appointed by SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, that operates 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels, to streamline services and deliver exceptional guest experiences through a new innovative custom mobile app.

Hudini has developed iOS and Android guest facing apps for each of SH Hotels & Resorts' three iconic brands: 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotel, and Treehouse Hotels. Using a proprietary middleware engine that integrates key hotel systems, the guest facing app supports the entire guest journey from pre-check in to post-check out. It does so while enabling personalized services and increased guest engagement as well as simplifying backend processes to improve operational efficiency and sustainability.

The Hudini app enables guests to skip the front desk and check in directly. It also doubles as a guest room mobile key and TV remote. Guests can place in-room dining orders through the app's dynamic menu, which provides information about the hotels' sustainably produced farm-to-table dishes; it also lets guests customize their meals with locally sourced ingredients. By leveraging data, the digital platform delivers a more intuitive and immersive experience for each guest as well as provides revenue generating opportunities with upsell options from booking to ordering room service.

Each SH Hotels & Resorts' brand is distinctive, and the technology ensures that guests can explore and enjoy everything that makes these hotels unique. For example, 1 Hotels have high standards of sustainability at its nature-inspired properties, Baccarat Hotels' sophisticated design is based on the rich history of the crystal brand, and Treehouse Hotels recreate the playful and carefree comforts of childhood. By implementing Hudini's digital platform, all the hotel brands can enhance their guest engagement and services.

Hudini can also deliver these services as a web-based app with full functionality if guests don't want to download an app. Hudini's solution is operated in a multi-tenant model that can be either cloud based or on-prem and is priced on a per room, per month basis.

Prince Thampi, Founder & CEO of Hudini, says, "The result is thoughtful, custom tailored experiences that guests will love coming back for. SH Hotels & Resorts fully recognized the potential of emerging hospitality technology and had a very clear vision in approaching us - driving great experiences for guests at their hotels. These experiences will only become more personalized as the technology evolves, and we're excited to partner with them in this transformation."

Denise Walker, Chief Information Officer, SH Hotels & Resorts, says, "The 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels mobile applications, powered by Hudini, provide seamless interactions, personalized services and robust features that align perfectly with our strategy to redefine hospitality in the digital era. The new customer journey and accompanying mobile app is a tremendous achievement that reflects our commitment to provide unique, elevated, and personalized experiences to our guests."

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh, Dubai and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale, Brickell (Miami), Riyadh and Adelaide (Australia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV) guest interface that leverages data + AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues, Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience. Through its 100+ pre-built integrations across all functionalities, Hudini delivers personalised, immersive guest experiences that enable guests to communicate, control and interact with hotels closer than ever before. Working with over 400 hotels across 25 countries, Hudini is fast becoming the industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io .

