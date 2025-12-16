Hudini Welcomes Dubai's Citywide Rollout of Digital Hotel Check-In

As one of the first fully certified/compliant technology providers to facilitate the new digital hotel check-in process, Hudini looks forward to contributing to Dubai's vision for seamless guest arrivals

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, applauds the Government of Dubai's landmark introduction of a citywide one-time contactless hotel check-in platform. The world-first initiative allows guests to complete check-in from their mobile devices prior to arrival, bypassing traditional front-desk procedures at participating hotels and elevating the arrival experience.

Announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the new system marks a significant step forward in contactless, seamless travel experiences and reinforces Dubai's position as a global pioneer in smart tourism and digital hospitality.

"We congratulate the Government of Dubai on this visionary move," said Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini. "Dubai's introduction of a unified contactless check-in solution aligns seamlessly with Hudini's mission to empower hotels with innovative digital tools that transform the guest experience. We look forward to supporting our partners in leveraging this next-generation capability to enhance guest satisfaction and operational performance."

As Dubai continues to expand its digital infrastructure under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Hudini remains committed to helping hospitality brands drive guest engagement, streamline operations, and adopt cutting-edge digital solutions that redefine the guest journey from arrival to departure.

