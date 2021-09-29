Hudini launches Hudini Lite and Hudini Plus to enable rapid digital transformation of hotels

Hudini is deployable on a group, brand or property level on a SAAS, per room, per month pricing model.

With over 40,000 rooms across 100+ hotels in every continent, Hudini is fast becoming the digital platform of choice for major hotel brands.

"Hotels can deploy the platform in a matter of weeks without having to incur large capital expenditures."

Hudini allows guests to interact with the hotel through an app, browser, TV or seamless conversational chat, providing for a true Omni-channel experience. Requests including housekeeping, in-room dining, hotel services and concierge, can all be made via this.

On the launch of Hudini Lite, Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini said, "We created Hudini Lite to enable the rapid digitization of hotels and help elevate their guests experiences, increase efficiency and generate new revenue opportunities. With Hudini Lite, hotels can deploy the platform in a matter of weeks without having to incur large capital expenditures."

Hudini still maintains its customizable approach to meet specific requirements with additional modules under Hudini Plus. Hotels can add-on required functions for In-Room Dining, IPTV, Room Controls, Loyalty, Service Request, Softphone Extension, Casting, Spa Booking, Table reservations, TV Controls and more.

Hudini Lite and Plus are available for immediate deployment with prebuilt integrations across most major hotel systems.

