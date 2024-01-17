hubli Partners with BeCause to power sustainable meetings

The partnership with the leading hospitality sustainability data management hub will enable hubli to make more eco-certified hotel content available to planners.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeCause, the technology start-up transforming how the global hospitality, travel and tourism industries manage their sustainability data, announced today an expanded partnership with hubli, the leading online marketplace and booking platform for corporate meetings, events and group hotel lodging.

This partnership will allow hubli to add an ever-growing list of over 25,000 eco-labelled hotels on its platform, giving clients better visibility on a hotel's environmental footprint and allowing them to book options that comply with their environmental, social and governance policies.

With the BeCause sustainability API, hubli will be able to collect sustainability data from over sixty Travalyst-recognized certifications and automatically map it to hotels in its platform in real-time, providing valuable data such as energy and water consumption and many other attributes BeCause will be aiming to roll out support for this year. Hubli users can then identify which properties are sustainable according to internationally recognized standards.

According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) research, sustainable business travel has become increasingly important for corporate travel managers, with 73% communicating or planning to communicate to employees about making sustainable business travel choices. The hubli and BeCause partnership will make it easier for planners to make sustainable choices when booking meetings and group lodging in hotels worldwide by providing live sustainability data at the time of booking.

Powering transparency and customer choice

Hubli has an award-winning sustainability module allowing users to plan where to meet based on the lowest carbon consumption, book sustainable venues and remove high-waste items such as single-use plastics from meetings.

Prior to the BeCause partnership, hubli allowed hotels and venues to upload third-party sustainability accreditation while also connecting to environmental venue certification bodies such as Green Key. Hubli will maintain the option to upload accreditation, particularly for non-hotel venues and partner with BeCause to fully automate over 25,000 hotel accreditations via API.

"We empower global enterprises to make it faster and easier for their teams to meet in the most cost-effective and sustainable way possible. We are excited to work with BeCause to automate and scale our sustainable hotel content around the world," commented hubli Founder and CEO Ciaran Delaney.

"Our ongoing partnership with hubli demonstrates how BeCause can help booking marketplaces easily ramp up the availability and visibility of a wide range of hotel sustainability data. We're excited to see how adding new eco-certification data will help hubli better service its enterprise client base," adds BeCause CEO and co-founder Frederik Steensgaard.

For more information about BeCause, their partnership with hubli, or to speak with CEO and Co-founder Frederik Steensgaard, please get in touch with Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com .

About BeCause

BeCause is an enterprise software company that streamlines the flow of sustainability data and creates synergies between different stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, empowering them to make decisions that result in positive, responsible change for people, the planet, and their profits. BeCause works with over 20,000 hotels, including brands like Radisson, certification entities like GreenKey, industry partners like the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, and marketplaces like Booking.com. For more information, visit because.eco.

About hubli

Hubli is reinventing how teams meet and collaborate by providing organisations with a self-serve booking platform for meetings, off-sites and group hotel stays with in-built policy, savings and sustainability controls. For more information, visit hubli.com.