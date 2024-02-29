Huawei Unveils NeoSight, a Next-Generation Lightweight Converged Management System for the Commercial Market

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, David Shi, Vice President of Huawei ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, unveiled NeoSight — a next-generation, lightweight, converged management system designed for the commercial market. NeoSight provides a comprehensive, lightweight, simplified, and centralized O&M experience for small- and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs).

As intelligent transformation continues gaining momentum across various industries worldwide, SMEs face numerous challenges, including isolated systems, difficulty in locating faults, and delayed troubleshooting. To address these challenges, Huawei has launched NeoSight, a next-generation lightweight converged management system with several advantages.

Full-stack visualization: Digital twin technology is implemented to automatically restore and lay out the full-stack topology without manual intervention, enabling out-of-the-box usage and visualizing all terminal connections.

Intelligent assistant: The eMaster AI assistant automatically traces fault paths and root causes. This simplifies O&M and improves diagnosis efficiency.

Mobile O&M: The eFly app is automatically interconnected to enable remote collaboration with service partners and realize efficient O&M.

Li Sheng, General Manager of Huawei's Enterprise O&M System Solution, emphasized the importance of O&M as a crucial process to guarantee stable, efficient, and secure service operations. NeoSight aims to work closely with premium ecosystem partners to foster open collaboration and continuous innovation across diverse industries and establish itself as the most reliable centralized O&M management system facilitating intelligent transformation.

