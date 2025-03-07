Huawei Releases the Collaborative Platform for the IEEE P2413.2 Power Distribution IoT (PDIoT) Reference Architecture Standards

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2025, at the Huawei Electric Power Summit under the theme of "Thrive with Digital, Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence", Huawei unveiled a collaborative platform for the IEEE P2413.2 PDIoT Reference Architecture Standards. Industry experts and leaders from international standards organizations shared their latest research findings and successful practices to drive digital transformation in the power sector.

David Sun, CEO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization BU, Vice President of Huawei, discussed the challenges faced by power systems, such as traditional line losses, reliability issues, and more. He also spoke about emerging global challenges in this era of new energy, highlighting the importance of innovation. By innovating with cloud computing, edge computing, medium-voltage communication, and HPLC technology, many low- voltage distribution network issues can be effectively addressed. For instance, the power supply center for the Xi'an International Port Zone has seen a significant improvement in low-voltage communication reliability up to 99.9%, following the complete implementation of Huawei HPLC. Now, over 97% of users are proactively contacted by State Grid staff within 3 minutes during a power outage. Passive trouble tickets for low-voltage single households have dropped by almost 50%. Line loss calculation can be completed in just 15 minutes. In addition, a company in Shaanxi has successfully realized full distributed PV integration, coordinated charging for charging piles, and doubled capacity, along with other valuable applications. David Sun also outlined the key elements of successful innovation. These include architectural innovation for open, adaptable, and systematic digital transformation, model innovation with AI capabilities, and ecosystem innovation for cross-industry collaboration. It also includes AI innovation to optimize power production, especially in areas like new energy power forecast, load forecast, and transformer district autonomy.

Huawei prioritizes key electric power business scenarios and integration of digital productivity. Through strategic collaboration with the industry ecosystem, Huawei is committed to fostering sustainable growth and intelligent advancements in the sector. During the summit, Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU TSB, Roque Bacani, First Vice President and ICT and Transformation Director of Meralco, and Juan Ortiz Noval, Network Operations and Maintenance Director of E-Distribución Redes Digitales shared their successful practices with Huawei. Oleg Logvinov, Chair of the IEEE P2413.2, P1901.1, and P1901.3 Working Groups, and CEO of IoTecha, presented the IEEE P2413.2 PDIoT standards architecture, along with the strategic initiatives of the IEEE P2413.2 Working Group. He also partnered with Huawei to unveil the IEEE P2413.2 PDIoT Reference Architecture Standards Collaboration Platform.

Looking ahead, Huawei will focus on digital technology and AI, continuously refine the process of digital transformation based on gained experience, and collaborate with customers and partners to advance the digital and intelligent transformation of the power industry.

