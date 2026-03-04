Huawei Hosts the 4th Digital Economy Development Forum

From Vision to Value for an Intelligent Future

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei hosted the 4th Digital Economy Development Forum, bringing together nearly 100 digital strategy makers, industry experts, and industry association representatives from across numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Together, they discussed new opportunities for digital economy development in the age of AI.

David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, delivering the opening speech for the 4th Digital Economy Development Forum

David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, opened the event by sharing the latest thoughts and practices on key subjects like policy, infrastructure, and talent, all centered on the event theme – From Vision to Value for an Intelligent Future.

AI is currently seeing explosive growth around the world, and AI agents have started taking center stage. Furthermore, the implementation of physical AI is accelerating. According to IDC, by 2030, AI will contribute 22.3 trillion dollars to the global economy. This is a strong indicator that the digital economy is no longer about just "connectivity + data". Rather, it is now about "AI + decision making". AI is reshaping the global economic landscape and restructuring value chains.

Based on Huawei's extensive experience in digital economy, Wang highlighted three key areas the world must address to achieve the high-quality development of the global digital economy. First, the world needs favorable industry policies that will fully support the digital economy and drive the deep and tandem development of the digital and real economies. Second, the world requires future-oriented infrastructure if the digital economy is going to thrive. Such infrastructure will lay a solid foundation for the large-scale application of digital technology and digital transformation across industries. Third, the world needs a multi-layered, sustainable talent ecosystem, which is an absolute strategic pillar for the long-term sustainable development of the digital economy.

At the conclusion of his speech, Wang stated, "The age if AI is here. And Huawei will continue working with you all to enable intelligent industries and build a solid foundation for the intelligent world. Together, let's turn vision into value and shape our intelligent future."

During the event's keynote speech session, attendees gathered to explore the future construction of digital infrastructure.

Joyce Liu, Director of Huawei's ICT Marketing Operations Department, pointed out that digital infrastructure is the cornerstone of industry development in the age of AI, meaning infrastructure construction should be advanced on all fronts, including networks, energy, and computing power. Such efforts require industry players to establish millisecond-level low-latency network connections as soon as possible, thereby preventing information silos from hindering AI development. It is also necessary to more quickly build out green data centers, thus driving compute growth while reducing carbon emissions.

Professor Rong Ke, Director of the Institute of Economics at the School of Social Sciences, Tsinghua University, gave a speech in which he emphasized that data is an essential production factor in the age of AI. Only by refining digital infrastructure throughout the entire process of data generation, transfer, storage, and application, can the world fully unleash the value of data.

The forum reached a fundamental consensus on key topics surrounding digital economy development: Countries are at different stages of digital economy development, and need to formulate AI development strategies and implementation paths that suit their own circumstances in order to efficiently promote intelligent transformation.

Since its inception in 2023, Huawei Digital Economy Development Forum has gradually grown into an innovation-driven, collaboration-based, high-level communication platform for shared global success.

