Huawei Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in Telecom DC Power

Huawei is recognized for redefining the functional potential of telecom energy infrastructure through cloud-based intelligent battery control, propelling innovation and market leadership in distributed energy systems.

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Huawei has been recognized with the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the telecom DC power industry for its outstanding achievements in intelligent energy transformation, cloud-based control architectures, and grid-supportive distributed power systems. This recognition highlights Huawei's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Huawei excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Huawei has meaningfully reshaped how telecom energy infrastructure contributes to national power systems by turning previously idle backup batteries into intelligent, revenue-generating distributed energy assets. This reflects not only technical leadership, but a disciplined, long-horizon innovation model that consistently brings ambitious concepts into commercial reality," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on structured innovation planning, customer co-creation, and digital intelligence, Huawei has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in telecom energy transformation have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets, demonstrating both deployment pragmatism and operational reliability.

Innovation remains central to Huawei's approach. Its intelligent Site Power Virtual Power Plant (VPP) solution enables telecom operators to transform distributed batteries into coordinated energy storage assets capable of participating in grid balancing services. By deploying a cloud-based control architecture fully decoupled from existing site power systems, Huawei provides flexibility, scalability, and performance benefits while minimizing operational disruption.

"For years, Huawei has been committed to innovation-driven development, turning leading technologies into the core driving force to continuously lead the industry. We were the first to launch the VPP energy storage solution for telecom sites, and we also offer VPP energy storage solutions for residential and C&I park scenarios. These solutions help operators generate new revenue streams and transition from energy consumers to energy prosumers.," said Li Shaolong, President of Site Power Domain, Huawei Digital Power.

In addition, Huawei has developed adaptive power backup technology that can double the backup power duration, creating a highly resilient network. And its intelligent PV+ESS+genset synergy solution, powered by AI, enables multi-variable forecasting—including weather, grid power, PV generation, and network load, allowing sites to maximize the use of clean energy, reduce D.G usage, and significantly lower carbon emissions and energy costs, propelling the industry toward a new era of sustainable development.

Huawei's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the global telecom power market. By enabling seamless integration, reducing deployment risks, and supporting localized service models, the company continues to meet the needs of an expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery framework and co-innovation engagement through the Customer Joint Innovation Center ensure that solutions are validated in real network conditions and aligned directly with operator priorities.

Frost & Sullivan commends Huawei for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and technological influence. The company's innovation pipeline, future-oriented energy architecture, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of telecom DC power and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 213,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

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