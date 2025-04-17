Huawei Launches Five Aviation Solutions to Accelerate Intelligence

MADRID, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, Huawei launched five aviation solutions including the Smart Airport Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) to advance intelligent industry upgrades.

Huawei deeply integrates novel technologies with aviation services to create the architecture of intelligent digital twins that synergizes connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and application. This architecture aims to significantly enhance operational efficiency, business value, safety, and passenger experience.

Huawei's Smart Airport IOC enables precise and efficient decision-making through all-domain situational awareness. With Total Airport Management (TAM) concept at its heart, the IOC streamlines production and operations systems and seamlessly connects more than 30 airport production systems, providing a holistic view on one map. It monitors operations in real time, deploys service resources in advance, proactively handles disruptions, strengthens security management, and improves passenger experience.

Huawei's Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing Solution elevates airport operational security. Using innovative technologies like Huawei's distributed fiber optic sensing and AI sensing algorithms, the solution can precisely identify airfield intrusions under harsh weather conditions. It misses no alarms and generates very few false alarms.

Huawei's Digital and Intelligent Platform for Airports based on cloud, data, and AI makes airport operations smarter, more efficient, and more secure. Cloud: Core services are migrated to the cloud for active-active deployment, ensuring zero data losses. The recovery time is shortened from 1 hour to just 5 minutes, meeting the 99.99% availability requirement. Data: The platform builds a comprehensive data governance system alongside a robust data foundation to deliver high-quality data for intelligent applications. AI: Huawei provides advanced AI capabilities and supports open and compatible mainstream models and engines.

Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Airport Integrated Data Network Solution builds a high-quality and highly reliable communications network. Wi-Fi 7 enhances the passenger experience and boosts bandwidth for VIP passengers by 20% through its VIP assurance technology. Huawei's exclusive Wi-Fi Shield adopts noise superposition to prevent data from being stolen during air interface transmission and protect data.

Huawei's Smart Airport Fully Connected All-Optical Network utilizes IP and Passive Optical LAN (POL). It introduces the first 10G M45 panel-type Optical Network Unit (ONU) — the OptiXstar P892M — for airports, which supports multiple installation modes such as tabletop, wall embedding, and floor cylinder.

To date, more than 210 airports, airlines, and air traffic management authorities the world over have chosen Huawei.

