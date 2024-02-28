Huawei Launched White Papers to Accelerate Public Services' Intelligent Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched the Public Services Intelligent Transformation White Paper, the National Cloud 2.0 Solution, and the Tax Administration Digitalization White Paper during the summit themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Public Services Intelligence". Huawei also discussed the digital & intelligent transformation trends and development strategies with customers and industry partners, and shared several transformation success stories.

Global launch of the Public Services Intelligent Transformation White Paper

Digital and intelligent transformation has become a consensus among countries around the world. Governments should strengthen digital infrastructure development to achieve inclusive and fair digital services, and provide engines for the digital economy. Wind Li, CEO of Global Public Sector BU, Huawei, said, " The digital government transformation is a long-term journey requiring a systematic approach. As a world-leading ICT infrastructure and solution provider, Huawei focuses on the 'One Cloud + One Network' Strategy, to help governments build digital infrastructure for public services, and achieve excellent governance, heightened economy and better livelihood."

Huawei's many years of experience in serving more than 700 cities in over 100 countries and regions has led it to launch the Public Services Intelligent Transformation White Paper at the Summit. Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief Public Services Industry Scientist of Huawei, said, "The intelligent architecture of transformation consists of several layers, such as intelligent sensing, intelligent connectivity, intelligent foundation, intelligent platform, AI foundation model, AI large model, and intelligent application. It will help provide more inclusive and people-centric public services, promote collaboration and proactiveness, offer a more equitable access to smart healthcare, intelligent education, and even faster response to emergencies."

With the increasing use of innovative technologies such as the generative AI, Huawei has launched the "National Cloud 2.0" solution. Huawei looks forward to helping national and regional governments achieve digital and intelligent transformation more rapidly through trusted cloud infrastructure, leading cloud services, and extensive industry know-how.

Huawei believes in the vision of "Accelerating Intelligent Transformation of Public Services to Drive Cognitive Society", and assists governments and public sectors worldwide in achieving digital & intelligent transformation, enabling everyone to benifit from the development dividends brought by the digital economy.

For more information about Huawei Government solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/government





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350022/Huawei_MWC.jpg