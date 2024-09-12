Huawei Introduces Petal Ads to Promote Global Connectivity in the Luxury and Travel Sector in Milan

MILAN, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei hosted the Reaching China's Premium Audience with Huawei Summit on September 10th at the Palazzo Parigi, connecting to prominent CEOs and industry trailblazers from leading fashion, luxury, and travel brands, on sharing global connectivity through data-driven advertising solutions.

Mr Shan Xuefeng, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Europe kicked off the summit with an engaging keynote on "Huawei's Strength in China," setting the stage for the day's discussion. "Petal Ads leads the way in mobile advertising in China, due to its extensive coverage of Huawei devices. Since end of 2022, the monthly active users of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) have exceeded 580 million," said Mr Shan.

Mr Alessandro Schintu, Sales Director of Ads Business at Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Europe, presented the challenges and opportunities to reach a premium Chinese audience and highlighted Petal Ads' innovative solutions. Hurun Research Institute recently reported that Huawei was the most favoured mobile phone brand among China's high value customers when compared against other competitors. Mr Schintu emphasised that thanks to Huawei's loyal customers, brands can leverage on Petal Ads to successfully connect with them, enhancing market presence and boosting industry share.

The summit continued with a lively roundtable discussion, where four leading industry figures—Ms Liliana Comitini, President & CEO of B&B Hotels; Mr Andrea Bertuzzi, Business & Creative Director and Owner of 1806; Mr Alessandro Lo Piano, Founder and CEO of E23 and Ms Carolina Solari, Head of Indirect E-commerce Global, Illycaffè—provided their expert insights for the future. The discussion was moderated by Ms Fabiana Alcaino, Chief Digital & Data Business Unit of Gruppo Retex. Supporting this summit is Different, a subsidiary of Aziende della Communicazione Unite (UNA), Gruppo Retex and LFM. President of ENIT Ms Alessandra Priante sent a welcome video message about the opportunities in the tourism market.

Petal Ads Overview

Petal Ads connects advertisers to a global audience via diverse advertising channels and partner applications. Huawei's Go to China project aims to help businesses expanding into China by leveraging on Petal Ads.

Challenges and Opportunities in Targeting China's High Value Customers

Foreign businesses expanding into China face challenges like evolving consumer preferences and complex regulatory requirements. However, the luxury market should capitalise on China's increasing growth of affluent customers, driven by a shift in wealth to younger generations. The Gen Z and millennials are reshaping luxury consumption, driving brand loyalty and increased spending. Huawei can bridge the gap between these affluent customers and luxury markets through Petal Ads.

Effective Ad Campaigns with Petal Ads

Petal Ads uses first-party data like spending habits housed within Huawei's Data Management System to help brands in creating numerous effective ad campaigns with relevant content that engages high value customers across all channels. Thus, enhancing customer engagement and influence purchasing decisions during travel.

Petal Ads Technical Capabilities

AI powers Petal Ads ecosystem, boasting technological advancements including precise targeting and machine learning for real-time campaign optimisation. These AI driven capabilities can identify and target high value customers ensuring marketers achieve maximum ROI.

Petal Ads is committed to helping businesses connect with affluent customers through highly targeted, real-time campaigns that drive maximised engagement and conversions.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads, Huawei's mobile ad platform, connects publishers, advertisers, and marketers globally. Boasting over 360,000 publishers and a wide industry range with more than 200 sectors, it enables agencies and businesses to reach over 730 million new customers worldwide.

For more information on Petal Ads, visit: https://ads.huawei.com.

