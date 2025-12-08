HUAWEI AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025 Celebrate Innovation and Excellence in Mobile Apps and Games

Huawei Consumer Business Group

08 Dec, 2025, 16:52 GMT

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announced the winners of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025, marking another year of spotlighting the most ground breaking apps and games transforming the mobile landscape. Curated by Huawei Europe's editorial team, these awards honour the ingenuity, design, and user-centric brilliance that define the AppGallery ecosystem.

HUAWEI AppGallery Editors’ Choice Awards 2025

In the sixth edition, the awards recognize standout titles from a vibrant pool of global and local developers, selected through a rigorous process evaluating downloads, innovation, storytelling, design, accessibility, and seamless user experiences.

Through these awards, AppGallery reinforces its position as a trusted platform where users can easily discover and download a wide range of popular global and local apps, while highlighting developers with full-stack support to focus on creativity and delivering exceptional experiences.

AppGallery, a top-3 global app store, offers vast choice across 18 categories like navigation & transport, news and social media. It delivers high-quality apps, innovative experiences and strong developer support worldwide. Huawei fosters close partnerships, runs exciting campaigns like annual Game Fest, and delights users with exclusive offers. This commitment to excellence earned AppGallery the "Best App Store" award at the 2024 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe, commented:
"True to our yearly Editors' Choice Awards tradition, we're excited to celebrate the winners of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025 for their outstanding innovation and user-focused design. Huawei will continue to empower developers and deliver exceptional app choices and experiences to our loyal users."

Celebrating the Best in Mobile Innovation
AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025 – Full List of Winners

Best AppGallery Apps

  • Best Apps:
    • Telegram
    • Opera Browser
    • Viber Messenger
  • Best Social & Lifestyle Apps:
    • Badoo
    • Truecaller
    • Meteored Weather Radar
  • Best Travel & Mobility Apps:
    • Trip.com
    • Omio
    • Bolt
  • Best Finance Apps:
    • Revolut
    • Curve
    • BonusFlaş
  • Best Entertainment Apps:
    • VLC for Android
    • Deezer
    • myTuner Radio

Best AppGallery Games

  • Best Game:
    • Epic Seven – Smilegate
  • Best Action Game:
    • Standoff 2 – AXLEBOLT LTD
  • Best RPG Game:
    • Summoners War: Sky Arena
  • Best SLG Game:
    • Evony: The King's Return – Top Games
  • Best Trending Game:
    • Asphalt Legends – Gameloft

For further information on the awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/AG-Awards-2025

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices, boasting a collection of 18 app categories featuring premium content curated globally. It makes sure apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime, without compromising on security.

As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others.

