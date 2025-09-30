Huawei, IEEE, and Industry Pioneers Release Wi-Fi 7 Advanced Technology White Paper for Europe

MUNICH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2025, Huawei unveiled the Wi-Fi 7 Advanced Technology White Paper together with IEEE and industry pioneers. The White Paper highlights the groundbreaking innovations of Wi-Fi 7 Advanced, including 80 MHz continuous multi-AP networking, integrated Wi-Fi communication and sensing, and full-scope security. These breakthroughs extend the boundaries of wireless networks and help foster a high-speed, intelligent, and secure wireless ecosystem.

Releasing the Wi-Fi 7 Advanced Technology White Paper

"Wi-Fi 7 Advanced enables APs to create campus networks that seamlessly integrate communication, sensing, and IoT," said Dr. Edward Au, IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) Technical Editor. "This enhances campus experience, strengthens security, and boosts digital productivity, making the entire campus more intelligent, secure, and efficient."

Wi-Fi 7 Advanced offers three unique features:

Superfast seamless connectivity elevates user experience. Wi-Fi 7 Advanced integrates intelligent Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse (iCSSR) technology to enable large-scale 80 MHz networking and twice the single-user data rate. And leveraging VIP FastPass technology, it guarantees deterministic latency for VIP users. Together, these innovations create a 10 Gbps office network for future-ready enterprise office scenarios like AR-assisted workflows.

elevates user experience. Wi-Fi 7 Advanced integrates intelligent Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse (iCSSR) technology to enable large-scale 80 MHz networking and twice the single-user data rate. And leveraging VIP FastPass technology, it guarantees deterministic latency for VIP users. Together, these innovations create a 10 Gbps office network for future-ready enterprise office scenarios like AR-assisted workflows. Intelligent spaces are created by integrating Wi-Fi, sensing, and IoT. Wi-Fi sensing detects human presence and integrates with building management systems for energy saving. mmWave monitors vital signs 24/7, while SD-IoT cuts deployment time and costs.

are created by integrating Wi-Fi, sensing, and IoT. Wi-Fi sensing detects human presence and integrates with building management systems for energy saving. mmWave monitors vital signs 24/7, while SD-IoT cuts deployment time and costs. Full-scope security ensures ubiquitous protection across links, physical spaces, and privacy. Wi-Fi Shield leverages AI-powered signal scrambling to prevent critical data leakage. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi Channel State Information (CSI) sensing precisely detects intrusions and enables real-time spatial security to create a full-coverage, zero-trust security system. And by detecting hidden cameras through full-band scanning and AI-based feature matching, a single AP protects privacy and safeguards trade secrets.

"Powered by Wi-Fi 7 Advanced, Huawei Xinghe AI Campus pushes communication efficiency to new limits with 10 Gbps connectivity," said Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "It also integrates communication and sensing to drive intelligent upgrades across industries, and delivers full-scope security from the digital world to physical spaces, creating efficient, intelligent, and secure campus networks for enterprises."

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate campus network technologies and collaborate with partners and customers in Europe to accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

For details about the White Paper, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/material/enterprise/3101308b40b6473aba04123400c50c78

