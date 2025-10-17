Huawei Digital Power Helps ASEAN Achieve Zero-Carbon Transformation with All-Scenario Grid Forming Technologies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF-25) was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from October 15 to 17, with the theme of "Powering ASEAN: Bridging Boundaries, Building Prosperity." Focusing on regional energy interconnection, clean transition, investment and financing, and technology implementation, the forum attracted more than 1,500 representatives, including energy ministers, policymakers, industry organizations, and business leaders from the ten ASEAN countries. As a key participant, Huawei Digital Power Asia Pacific showcased high-quality all-scenario Smart PV+ESS solutions and innovations, and deeply engaged with industry customers and partners in ASEAN countries, underscoring its commitment to helping drive the zero-carbon transformation of ASEAN.

Xia Hesheng, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power and President of Huawei Digital Power Strategy & Marketing Dept, delivered a keynote speech on October 15, titled "Enabling the ASEAN Power Grid: The Critical Role of Grid-Forming Technologies for Cross Border Power Trading". He mentioned that grid interconnection in the ASEAN region and cross-border transmission of renewable energy are key to achieving carbon neutrality. Notably, the stable transmission and consumption of electricity for power grids with a high proportion of renewable energy are crucial. Over the past decade or more, Huawei Digital Power has led the PV+ESS industry from grid following to grid forming. Introducing the technical capabilities of all-scenario grid forming, high reliability, and high safety, Huawei Digital Power has established a high-quality benchmark in the industry. In the world's first GWh-level microgrid project, grid forming technologies power The Red Sea destination, a regenerative tourism megaproject in Saudi Arabia that uses 100% green energy. In Cambodia's first 1 GWh grid forming energy storage project, Huawei Digital Power's solution was certified by TÜV SÜD. In the future, Huawei Digital Power will continue to work with customers and partners in ASEAN countries to build a benchmark of energy transformation with advanced grid forming technologies and commitment to high-quality.

Chen Xieming, Huawei Digital Power Global Power Grid Expert, mentioned in the roundtable discussion themed "Strengthening ASEAN Power Grid Resilience: Policy and Investment Strategies for Energy Security and Renewable Integration" that, unified regional grid standards need to be established to lay a solid foundation for grid safety, so as to promote ASEAN interconnection. Especially in energy systems with a high proportion of renewables, grid forming technology standards are the key to safeguarding regional grid resilience.

Chong Chern Peng, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power Malaysia Business, emphasized Malaysia's strategic position in the ASEAN power grid during the roundtable discussion of "CEO & Leaders Thoughts with Boston Consulting Group ". As the hub of regional energy interconnection, Malaysia has carried out key energy cooperation with neighboring countries such as Thailand and Singapore through cross-border power transactions. To realize the ASEAN power grid vision, the power grids of each country must be resilient and dynamic. For this reason, grid forming technologies are indispensable. Huawei Digital Power's continuous investment in PV+ESS grid forming is helping build a more resilient power grid system that adapts to the low-carbon renewable future.

In the "Ministers and CEOs Dialogue", Xia Hesheng pointed out that the key to promoting the prosperity of the energy economy in ASEAN is to build stable and high-quality energy infrastructure and formulate relevant policy guidelines and standards. Huawei Digital Power uses all-scenario grid forming solutions to enhance the short-circuit level, inertia, and black start capabilities of the power grid. In The Red Sea destination, Saudi Arabia, thousands of PCSs are connected in parallel in off-grid mode and a black start can be implemented in minutes. Huawei Digital Power has established an ESS safety protection system from cells to grids. The smart string architecture and strict quality control help lay a solid foundation for product safety. Quality management covering the entire lifecycle from R&D to service ensures long-term reliable operation of the system. For example, the Golmud project in Qinghai has maintained a failure rate of less than 0.5% over 13 years of stable operation. Huawei Digital Power is committed to supporting ASEAN in developing the PV+ESS industry into a global benchmark for energy transformation, powered by end-to-end high-quality products and technologies.

ASEAN's green future is rooted in stable and efficient energy. At the AEBF-25, Huawei Digital Power not only showcased its industry-leading grid forming technologies and system-level strength, but also underscored its commitment to building a green, smart, and sustainable future. Moving forward, Huawei Digital Power will double down on its investment in research and development, and deepen cooperation with local partners to jointly promote the transformation of ASEAN's energy mix. We firmly believe that technology is the key to realizing a zero-carbon world. With its robust grid forming technologies, Huawei Digital Power will be a reliable companion on this journey.

