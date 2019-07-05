Huawei Demonstrates Superfast 5G at Festival of Speed

Currently taking place between the 4 th – 7 th July, Huawei has brought its newly built 5G Experiential, a 5G powered hub, to the grounds of Goodwood. The Huawei 5G Experiential houses several 'experience zones' allowing visitors to simulate everyday digital experiences such as Cloud Gaming, Cloud PC Gaming, 360 live streaming and broadcasting and Cloud Virtual Reality but at speeds that far surpass today's level.

In addition, Huawei has also agreed a three-year partnership with the Festival of Speed, which is the brainchild of the 11th Duke of Richmond and is now in its 27th year. The Duke met with Huawei Global Vice President of Public Affairs Victor Zhang at his Goodwood home to officially commemorate the agreement.

Huawei and Goodwood Festival of Speed have agreed a three year partnership, this new commitment will see Huawei display its innovative technologies at the festivals Future Lab, an immersive experience giving visitors an inspiring glimpse into the future.

The Duke of Richmond commented: "The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an event that celebrates technology past, present and future. We are delighted that Huawei has chosen to join with leaders and innovators in every field who wish to be part of creating an unforgettable experience for our visitors.

"The Festival of Speed is an event to which ever-increasing numbers of people have come from around the world to witness spectacular racing cars and motorcycles, thrilling innovations in automotive technology and learn more about the way our world is evolving. The opportunities that 5G technology will bring to us in the near future are sure to be of enormous interest and we are sure that Huawei will make a memorable contribution to the event."

Victor Zhang, Huawei Global President of Public Affairs, said: "We are delighted to have entered into this partnership which as a result will give Huawei the opportunity to demonstrate the many benefits of superfast 5G connectivity, of which we are the global leader. And where better a place to demonstrate than at the Festival of Speed. Huawei's demonstration of fast paced 5G connectivity is fitting with the festival's own philosophy of breaking boundaries and pushing speed to its limits.

"We are the industry leader in 5G technology and are looking forward to showing people the difference it will make to their everyday lives, allowing them to both work and play faster. 5G is going to transform the UK's connectivity and Huawei looks forward to making the UK the number one digitally connected country on the planet."

The Huawei 5G Experiential was first introduced to the public at last week's Great Exhibition Road Festival.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is taking place on the 4th – 7th July, for further information on the festival please visit the website here.

