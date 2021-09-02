HUAWEI AppGallery Connect Serverless Services Officially Released to Achieve Easy App Development and O&M

Auth Service enables developers to quickly build a user authentication system at lower costs by providing a pre-built, hosted authentication system. It provides SDKs for different platforms, allowing users to sign into apps using a cellphone number, email address, HUAWEI ID, or mainstream third-party accounts such as Facebook and Twitter for a smooth sign-in experience.

Cloud Functions helps to quickly build app backend services allowing code to be run without having to manage any servers. With it, development and testing are carried out by function, so developers can focus on service logic development. It also helps to simplify O&M and allocate resources properly.

Cloud DB, a scalable serverless database, offers secure and reliable data management services. It provides easy-to-use cloud and device SDKs. And it ensures data can be automatically synchronized among different devices, meaning you can use Cloud DB to quickly develop secure and reliable apps.

Cloud Storage allows developers to securely and economically store high volumes of data such as images, audio, and video generated by users. It provides cloud and device SDKs so developers do not need to set up servers or make content delivery network (CDN) configurations, and O&M can be completed automatically.

Cloud Hosting provides one-stop hosting capabilities enabling quick website release. That is, users can access web apps without needing to deploy any cloud servers. With Cloud Hosting, developers can focus only on building service logic instead of needing to pay attention to deployment details over the cloud.

In conclusion, HUAWEI AppGallery Connect Serverless Services offers:

1. Pay-as-you-go mode

2. O&M-free services

3. Fast rollout capability

We are now offering free quotas for developers to try out these services. For more details, please refer to the following documents: Auth Service, Cloud Functions, Cloud Storage, Cloud DB, and Cloud Hosting. You can also explore more on Github. For any questions, please send an email to agconnect@huawei.com.

