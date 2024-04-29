Huasun Unveils 0BB Heterojunction Solar Modules with Cutting-edge Zero Busbar Technology

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, the world's largest heterojunction (HJT) product manufacturer, has unveiled its latest innovation in high-efficiency modules, featuring groundbreaking zero busbar (0BB) technology. This cutting-edge advancement has been seamlessly integrated into Huasun's mass production lines, including the Himalaya G12 Series and Everest G12R Rectangular Series of large-format modules. Leveraging innovative improvements in printing processes, front-layer welding, fine solar ribbons, ultra-thin silicon wafers, encapsulation, and sealing techniques, Huasun has significantly elevated the electrical, optical, and temperature coefficient performance of HJT modules, enhancing the market competitiveness of its product lineup.

While 0BB technology is advancing towards industrialization, variations exist among companies regarding specific implementation methods. Huasun's approach primarily involves welding and dispensing, incorporating advantages such as stronger adhesion, improved resistance to hot spots, and elimination of carrier film.

Specifically, regarding the manufacturing process of 0BB cells, Huasun adopts a simpler two-step screen print (SP) technology to deliver superior product quality and enhanced electrical and cell-to-module (CTM) performance, demonstrating significant advantages over super multi-busbar (SMBB) products in terms of open-circuit voltage (OCV), conversion efficiency and module power output.

"Huasun's 0BB modules employ front-layer welding, which offers benefits including reliable soldering, reduced contact resistance, enhanced resistance to hot spots, lower hot-spot temperature, and higher module reliability. Additionally, the design reduces metal coverage on the back, expanding the light-receiving area and achieving bifaciality of up to 90%," added Christian Comes, Huasun's BD Director Europe.

The 0BB technology supports the trend towards thinner silicon wafers by providing higher reliability with no main grid, thinner ribbons, minimal stress, and lower fragmentation rates. By leveraging the downshifting (DS) light conversion encapsulation and PIB edge sealing technology, Huasun's HJT 0BB modules deliver a substantial increase in power generation capacity. This advancement translates into more dependable products for owners of photovoltaic projects across utility, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential rooftops.

The successful mass production of "G12+0BB" and "G12+R+0BB" HJT products signifies another milestone for Huasun in its quest for efficiency enhancement. Committed to advancing the industrialization of HJT technology, Huasun continues to promote the widespread adoption of 0BB high-efficiency modules, providing the-state-of-art heterojunction products with higher conversion efficiency, enhanced reliability, and lower Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for the PV projects worldwide.

