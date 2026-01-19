Huasun Energy Highlights HJT Solar, Energy Storage Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at WFES 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, Huasun Energy,a global leader in high-efficiency N-type heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, showcased its high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar products, launched its integrated high-voltage energy storage system, and signed multiple strategic cooperation agreements, underscoring its continued focus on system-level clean energy solutions.

At the exhibition, Huasun presented mass-produced HJT solar modules designed for high-temperature and high-irradiation environments. With an industry-leading -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient, power output of up to 760W, and conversion efficiency reaching 24.5%, the modules demonstrated stable energy yield and long-term reliability under desert conditions.

A key highlight was the global debut of Huasun's All-In-One high-voltage energy storage system, integrating a hybrid inverter, modular lithium battery packs and an intelligent energy management system (EMS). The solution enables coordinated management of solar generation, energy storage and loads, supporting Huasun's integrated generation–storage–consumption strategy.

During WFES 2026, Huasun signed a cooperation agreement with Waltz Solutions & Services, following successful deployments of Huasun HJT modules in off-grid infrastructure projects in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, Huasun entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Optimum Tracker, a global leader in solar tracking technology, building on more than 600 MW of joint projects in Europe.

Through its participation at WFES 2026, Huasun Energy further demonstrated the maturity of its HJT technology and its commitment to long-term global partnerships.

