Huasun Marks 10 GW in Global Shipments, Ushering in New Chapter for HJT Solar Technology

News provided by

Huasun Energy

14 Jan, 2025, 07:18 GMT

XUANCHENG, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, a global leader in solar energy innovation, has achieved a remarkable milestone by exceeding 10 GW in cumulative heterojunction (HJT) product shipments as of December 2024. This includes an impressive 6 GW shipped in 2024, with over 1 GW delivered in December alone, underscoring HJT's growing role in shaping the future of solar energy.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Huasun Marks 10 GW in Global Heterojunction Solar Shipments

"Surpassing 10 GW is a testament to our strategic vision and technological excellence," said Xiaohua (Jimmy) Xu, Chairman and CEO of Huasun. "We are confident in achieving the next 10 GW milestone quickly, harnessing the power of heterojunction to accelerate photovoltaics' journey to becoming the primary energy source."

Founded in 2020, Huasun has established itself as a trailblazer in HJT innovation, achieving breakthroughs in single- and double-sided microcrystalline cells, HBC, copper busbar, and HJT-perovskite tandem technologies. With over 300 patents applied, Huasun continues to push the boundaries of PV efficiency and industrial advancement. The company's integrated R&D and manufacturing approach has enabled an average mass-production conversion efficiency exceeding 26% for HJT solar cells.

Huasun's robust manufacturing capabilities have been instrumental in this achievement. On December 31, 2024, the company's 20 GW HJT Monocrystalline Silicon Smart Factory (Phase 1) in Yinchuan, China, produced its first silicon rod, marking full integration of the HJT supply chain—from silicon ingot and wafer to cell and module. Supported by five production bases in Xuancheng, Dali, Hefei, Wuxi, and Yinchuan, Huasun is steadily advancing the large-scale application of HJT technology.

In 2024, Huasun secured over 10 GW in tenders from leading Chinese state-owned enterprises, including China Huaneng, China Green Development, and PowerChina. The company's products now power solar projects in more than 60 countries and regions across Europe, Asia, and beyond, advancing the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Contact Huasun Energy
Website: www.huasunsolar.com
Email: sales@huasunsolar.com
Follow "Huasun HJT" on LinkedIn for more heterojunction update

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597431/Huasun_Marks_10_GW_Global_Heterojunction_Solar_Shipments.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393329/Huasun_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Huasun to Pioneer Heterojunction Solar Excellence at WFES Abu Dhabi 2025

Huasun to Pioneer Heterojunction Solar Excellence at WFES Abu Dhabi 2025

Huasun Energy is set to redefine solar energy innovation at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025, scheduled from January 14-16 at the Abu Dhabi ...
Huasun Delivers 1.8 GW of HJT Modules within 3 Months for Massive Solar Project in Northwest China

Huasun Delivers 1.8 GW of HJT Modules within 3 Months for Massive Solar Project in Northwest China

Huasun Energy has achieved a significant milestone in its path to bring heterojunction (HJT) solar modules to the mainstream in utility-scale...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics