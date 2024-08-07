Huasun Energy to Showcase Cutting-edge G12 and G12R Series HJT Solar Products at Intersolar South America and Mexico 2024

XUANCHENG, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, the world's leading manufacturer in n-type silicon-based heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, is set to return to Latin America with a notable presence at both Intersolar South America from August 27-29 and Intersolar Mexico from September 3-5, 2024. The company will present the latest developments in its technology and product range of ultra-high efficiency HJT wafers, cells and modules.

To showcase the top-notch advancements, Huasun Energy will introduce its brand-new Everest G12R rectangular and Himalaya G12-132 series, designed to meet the demands of all photovoltaic scenarios. These series embody the latest breakthroughs in HJT wafer and cell design, flawlessly merging zero busbar (0BB) technology with HJT modules. Visitors can witness the firsthand marvels in these state-of-the-art modules, which boast impressive champion cell efficiencies of 26.41% and 26.5% respectively in mass production.

Brazil's tropical climate, with over 3,000 hours annually sunshine and approximately 1,700 kWh/㎡ of solar radiation—makes it a prime location for photovoltaic development. Designed to perform exceptionally well in Latin America's high temperatures, Huasun Energy's HJT modules offer approximately 1.77% reduction in power loss and 3.65% boost in power output at 65℃ compared to same-sized TOPCon modules, based on the calculations of desert scenario solution.

"The LATAM market is significant for Huasun Energy, where we are concentrating our efforts to deliver high-efficiency HJT products to a broader range of residential, commercial and large-scale utility solar projects. We are excited to expand our footprint in the region by actively partnering with local stakeholders, aiming to provide exceptional value to customers across Latin America," said David Tsaava, Regional Sales Director of Huasun.

August 27-29 @ Intersolar South America 2024

Booth #W1.61, Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brazil

September 3-5 @ Intersolar Mexico 2024

Booth #426-I, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City, Mexico

About Huasun Energy

Recognized as the industrial leader of (heterojunction) HJT solar technology, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (Huasun) specializes in the R&D and large-scale manufacturing of ultra-high efficiency n-type silicon HJT solar wafers, cells and modules. With a capacity of 20GW HJT products, Huasun ranks as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. The company has supplied 6GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide.

