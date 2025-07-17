HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced by 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, and Hot Crypto's 850% Surge

PANAMA CITY, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfway through 2025, HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, continues to navigate a crypto market that swings amid the tug-of-war between regulation and technological narratives. In a rotation of trending themes, Bitcoin surged past $120,000, hitting a new all-time high. Amid this cyclical transition marked by fierce competition, HTX has maintained its steady momentum and delivered a stellar mid-year performance.

Over the past three years, HTX has pushed forward with its transformation and upgrading, evolving from rebranding and product innovation to user growth and global expansion. As the HTX DAO ecosystem governance system matures, HTX has leaped forward from being a platform-based exchange to becoming a "people's exchange". Let's dive into a comprehensive review of HTX's key progress and milestones in H1 2025 across several dimensions.

HTX Advances Towards the Top with Impressive Performance

In H1 2025, newly registered users on HTX increased by 92% compared to the previous half-year, bringing the total user base to over 50 million. Assets on the platform rose by 14%, surpassing $6.4 billion. Total trading volume grew by 17% year-on-year, while active traders grew by 11% from the previous half. These key performance indicators show strong upward momentum across the board, signaling remarkable stability in an otherwise turbulent industry. HTX is rapidly enhancing its competitiveness as one of the world's top exchanges.

Trending Assets Drive Wealth Creation

HTX made waves in H1 2025 with an impressive lineup of newly listed assets. Cryptos like TRUMP , LAYER, and STO debuted exclusively on HTX, well ahead of other mainstream exchanges, and many new listings experienced substantial growth shortly after launch. Among these, TRUMP skyrocketed from 10 USDT to 95 USDT, marking an 850% increase. AVAAI, a representative crypto in the AI narrative sector, surged by 570%. PIPPIN, a prominent player in the Solana ecosystem, rose 484%, and LAYER, an infrastructure project, grew 467%. Other assets like STO, SYRUP, and SKYAI also registered gains of over 200%.

Product Features Continuously Enhanced

In H1 2025, HTX continued to optimize its product experience and launched several key features:

Multi-Assets Collateral mode for futures trading was introduced to help users maximize fund utilization.

A new "Zero-Cost Futures Position" feature was introduced, lowering the barrier for users to adopt leverage strategies.

Custodial sub-accounts and the HTX DAO on-chain voting mechanism officially went online, offering users a more secure and flexible trading and governance experience.

The platform launched the 1:1 USDT/USDD conversion to boost stablecoin utilization.

These features significantly enrich HTX's product matrix, catering to the diverse trading and asset allocation needs of different users.

Security and Compliance Safeguard User Assets

Against the backdrop of tightening crypto regulations and frequent risk incidents, HTX released its 2025 Mid-Year Security Report , continuously reinforcing the platform's security system and building a multi-layered, end-to-end risk control mechanism to ensure the safety of user assets.

Through actions such as cracking down on phishing websites, optimizing risk control systems, and enhancing on-chain monitoring, HTX has established an end-to-end security framework covering users, trading, and funds.

As a pioneer in implementing Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, HTX has consistently demonstrated its dedication to asset transparency by publicly disclosing reserve data for 33 consecutive months. As of July 1, 2025, HTX's overall reserve ratio has remained steadily above 100%. Specifically, user-held USDT assets totaled 1.8 billion, while platform reserves exceeded 1.82 billion, marking four consecutive months of net asset growth. The continued rise in core asset reserves reflects growing user trust toward the platform. Additionally, to further enhance the auditability and transparency of its proof of reserves, HTX has fully upgraded its PoR to a TiDB distributed storage architecture, which effectively improves data processing efficiency and traceability.

