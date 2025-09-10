HR Path Continues to Expand its Presence in the U.S. Market with the Acquisition of Next Generation Inc. (NGI)

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, announces the acquisition of Next Generation Inc., its third acquisition within the U.S. market in the last two months.

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since it was founded in 2001 , the company has stayed true to its mission of reshaping HR practices around the world.

Founded in 2001 and operating offices in Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., Next Generation, Inc. (NGI) helps its public and commercial sector clients drive HCM and ERP digital and process transformations to enhance employee experience and align business strategies with organizational goals.

This strategic decision reinforces HR Path's presence in North America and continues to build on strong synergies with various partners such as SAP, Oracle, ADP Workforce Software, UKG and Workday.

"We are thrilled to welcome the NGI team to the HR Path family. This strategic union brings together two organizations known across the Americas for delivering exceptional quality and value. Our combined teams share a deep synergy and a reputation for being the go-to partners in the HCM space. By joining forces, we're not just expanding our global footprint, we're creating a powerhouse of talent and expertise that will drive outstanding outcomes for our clients worldwide," said François Boulet, Co-founder of HR Path.

"With this acquisition, we are proud to become the largest Workforce Management provider in North America," said Farhan Khan, Partner at HR Path. "This strategic move strengthens our organizational capabilities and positions us as the clear leader in delivering end-to-end HCM solutions. By combining our teams' deep expertise and proven track records, we're not just expanding our footprint, we're creating unmatched value for our clients and setting a new standard for excellence in WFM."

