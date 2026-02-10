PARIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of Lumi, a US-based company specializing in Workday integrations.

View PDF HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with the Strategic Acquisition of Lumi

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of more than 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and drive growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained committed to its mission of transforming HR practices worldwide.

Founded in 2017 by Chase Zollinger & Matt Dobbs, Lumi was created with the goal of offering Workday customers a superior consulting experience. Its mission centered on advocating for clients and ensuring they maximized the value of their Workday investment. Lumi quickly built a strong reputation across the United States by delivering affordable excellence and earning the trust of numerous clients across multiple industries.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in the U.S. Lumi's specialized focus on Workday integration perfectly complements HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"The acquisition of Lumi, a company renowned for its Workday expertise, is a strategic step that strengthens our ambition to be the global reference in HR transformation," said François Boulet, Founding Partner at HR Path. "We are also very pleased to welcome two young partners whose arrival brings fresh energy and reinforces the entrepreneurial spirit of our group."

"We are delighted to welcome the Lumi team, whose integration enhances our Workday capabilities in North America and further reinforces our presence in the region," added Marie-Soleil Boucher, Partner at HR Path. "We look forward to offering Lumi's clients the full range of services that HR Path already delivers worldwide."

"We are very excited about this new chapter!" said Chase Zollinger, Co-Founder of Lumi. "This step opens new opportunities for our team and our clients. We will now be able to offer our clients an expanded range of services, access to a deeper talent pool, and the support of a global partner. It positions us for continued growth and success in the market. Lumi will remain committed to delivering exceptional service while accelerating and developing new possibilities within HR Path."

Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889508/HR_Path_Lumi.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888930/5776608/Lumi_Logo.jpg