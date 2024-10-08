HR Path Acquires IN-RGY, Expanding Global Reach and Strengthening Canadian Market Presence

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting, has announced the acquisition of IN-RGY, a renowned HR consulting firm specializing in HR digital transformation. This strategic acquisition further solidifies HR Path's position as a leader in HR transformations and expands its global reach.

IN-RGY, with its strong presence in the Canadian market, has established itself as a leader in delivering quality HR solutions and services. With solid partnerships with solution providers such as SAP SuccessFactors, WorkForce Software, and UKG, IN-RGY has built a strong reputation for its expertise and innovative approach to HR digital transformation.

The decision for IN-RGY to join HR Path comes after a long-standing relationship between the founders of both companies. While IN-RGY had been actively seeking to expand its global reach through acquisitions, the strong bond and shared vision between HR Path and IN-RGY founders led to the decision for IN-RGY to become part of HR Path.

"We are excited to join forces with HR Path and become part of their global organization," said Sébastien Massicotte, Founder and CEO of IN-RGY. "This acquisition by HR Path represents a major milestone in our development. By joining forces with a world-renowned company, we have the opportunity to strengthen our service offering and increase our impact on the market. Our customers, both existing and potential, will benefit from expanded expertise and a range of innovative solutions. What's more, our teams will have access to rewarding career prospects, participate in diversified projects and join an international team committed to excelling in meeting our customers' needs."

Marie-Soleil Boucher, President at IN-RGY, added, "IN-RGY has always been committed to providing innovative HR solutions that empower organizations. By joining HR Path, we can leverage their global resources and expertise, for example in BPO and advisory services, to further enhance our offerings and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

The acquisition of IN-RGY by HR Path follows HR Path's recent success in securing a record €500 million fundraising from Ardian, a world-leading private investment house. This funding has enabled HR Path to accelerate its international acquisition strategy and consolidate its position as a leader in HR transformations.

Frédéric Van Bellinghen, Partner at HR Path, added, "IN-RGY's mission to empower organizations with innovative HR solutions strongly resonates with our own commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of HR technology and provide our clients with the tools they need to thrive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape, offering solutions such as SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, WorkForce Software, and UKG."

"We are delighted to welcome IN-RGY to the HR Path family," said François Boulet, co-founder and CEO of HR Path. "Their strong position in the Canadian market, combined with their expertise and partnerships, perfectly aligns with our growth strategy. We are on a clear path to becoming the undisputed leader in HRIS across North America This acquisition strengthens our capabilities and allows us to better serve our clients globally."

"Desjardins Capital and Siparex, as of co-Funds managers, through their partnership in the Transatlantic Fund, are proud to have been able to contribute to making IN-RGY a Quebec leader in human resources digital transformation. HR Path will benefit from a group of dedicated employees who will act as a catalyst to accelerate the French group's presence in North America. This transaction is synonymous with a mission accomplished while the objective of our partnership is to co-invest in European and Quebec ecosystem to support expansion projects or acquisition efforts on each side of the Atlantic. We are confident that HR Path has all the expertise necessary to pursue IN-RGY's growth plan," say Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital and Bertrand Rambaud, President of Siparex.

As part of the acquisition, IN-RGY will continue to operate as usual and will be identified as "IN-RGY, an HR Path Company." The entire leadership team and employees of IN-RGY will remain in their current roles, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of service for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813833/HR_Path_Logo.jpg

Contact: Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com