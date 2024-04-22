HR Path Acquires GroupeX, leading HCM provider in North America

PARIS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Path Group (HR Path) today announced its latest acquisition, GroupeX Solutions (GroupeX) based in Toronto, Canada.

The value of this acquisition is one of the largest that will grow HR Path's presence in North America but, also expand and enrich HR Path's strong HRIS consulting practice.

GroupeX is a recognized SAP SuccessFactors, UKG, WorkForce Software and Dayforce partner providing services to leading companies in a wide range of industries.

For over 23 years, HR Path, a global leader in Human Resources, has been supporting companies in navigating their digital transformation journey.

François Boulet, President, HR Path, said, "As a strategic market for HR Path, North America has been pivotal to our global expansion. Canada holds significant importance, being one of the first countries we expanded to back in 2011 and has since acquired two companies in Canada: AvenueHR and InTalent. With this latest acquisition, we solidify our position as the leader in Human Capital Management in North America, strengthening our partnerships with top software vendors. It marks our commitment to delivering unparalleled HR solutions to our customers."

Frédéric Van Bellinghen, Partner, HR Path, added, "Having known GroupeX for many years, I'm thrilled to welcome their skilled team members to our company. Their expertise will enrich our team and drive our collective success. We extend a warm welcome to our new partners, Theo Smith, and Farhan Khan, and the entire GroupeX team."

Theo Smith, Co-CEO & Founder, GroupeX, said, "We're extremely excited to unite with HR Path, as our shared values and vision for reshaping the Global HR landscape align perfectly. Together, we're positioned to reach extraordinary milestones as we leverage this merger. Being acquired by HR Path empowers us to greatly diversify our service offerings. Leveraging HR Path's global presence, we're now equipped to deliver an extended array of services to our existing and potential clients."

Farhan Khan, Co-CEO, GroupeX, concluded, "Our team will benefit from access to a broad array of career opportunities, delivering a variety of great solutions, and the chance to collaborate with a large global team committed to delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients. We are excited to bring our expertise to an amazing team and making a substantial impact in the HR solutions landscape."

HR Path, a global leader in Human Resources, specializes in empowering companies in their digital transformation. Through its three core business lines - Advise, Implementation, and Run - HR Path enhances the HR efficiency of its customers.

Founded in Paris, France in 2001, HR Path has a team of approximately 3,000 professionals globally, operating in 22 countries. HR Path offers consultancy, integration, and operational services to over 3,000 clients. At March 31, 2024, its annual revenue stands at €215 million.

Founded in 2001, GroupeX is an SAP Partner and leader in the Canadian SAP services ecosystem. Our team is comprised of Platinum level consultants with expertise in SAP HCM, UKG, SAP SuccessFactors, and WorkForce Software.

In addition to turn-key implementation services, many large Canadian organizations rely on GroupeX for on-demand spot consulting support and advisory assessment services.



GroupeX currently has 100+ Senior SAP Consultants working on projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean, comprising a combined implementation portfolio of over 60 projects.

