HPV16+ Cancer Treatment Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2034, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Nykode Therapeutics, Roche, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Transgene

The HPV 16+ cancer market size is anticipated to increase due to an increase in the research and development programs related to HPV 16+ cancer in recent years. Future research requires focusing on elucidating HPV 16+ cancer's natural history and searching for an appropriate treatment that can positively impact the disease course.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for HPV16+ cancer in the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034.

Approximately 70% of head and neck cancers, specifically oropharyngeal cancers, are positive for HPV, with most cases associated with the HPV-16 subtype.

of head and neck cancers, specifically oropharyngeal cancers, are positive for HPV, with most cases associated with the HPV-16 subtype. Globally, leading HPV16+ cancer companies such as Nykode Therapeutics, Roche, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Transgene , and others are developing novel HPV16+ cancer drugs that can be available in the HPV16+ cancer market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel HPV16+ cancer drugs that can be available in the HPV16+ cancer market in the coming years. The promising HPV16+ cancer therapies in the pipeline include VB10.16, ISA101b, TG4001, and others.

and others. In December 2023 , ISA announced positive anti-tumor response data with ISA101b, an HPV16-directed therapeutic cancer vaccine, combined with LIBTAYO, an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI). The data were generated in the OpcemISA trial, a large-scale randomized double-blind study that is ongoing in patients with advanced oropharyngeal cancer. In a predefined subgroup of patients, there was a doubling of ORR (51.9% vs 26.7% for placebo) and improved overall survival, setting the stage for a confirmatory Phase III trial.

HPV16+ Cancer Overview

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a widespread group of viruses known to cause various cancers, with HPV16 standing out as one of the most concerning types. HPV16+ cancers refer to cancers caused by the HPV16 strain, most notably cervical cancer. However, HPV16 is also linked to other cancers such as anal, vulvar, vaginal, penile, and a subset of head and neck cancers. Among these, cervical cancer is the most common, affecting hundreds of thousands of women worldwide each year. HPV16 infection is particularly concerning due to its high oncogenic potential, meaning its ability to trigger abnormal cell growth and tumor formation. This strain of HPV is known to integrate its DNA into the host cell's genome, disrupting the cell's normal function and potentially leading to cancerous changes.

The impact of HPV16+ cancers extends beyond physical health, affecting individuals emotionally and economically. Despite advances in prevention through vaccines like the HPV vaccine, which targets HPV16 and other high-risk strains, disparities in access to healthcare and vaccination programs persist. Efforts to increase awareness about HPV, its transmission, and the importance of vaccination have been ongoing, aiming to reduce the burden of HPV16+ cancers globally. Regular screenings for HPV and related cancers, coupled with vaccination, stand as critical measures in the fight against these often preventable yet significant health challenges posed by HPV16 infections.

HPV16+ Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The HPV16+ cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current HPV16+ cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The HPV16+ cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancers (Cervical, Head and Neck, Anal Cancer, etc.)

Total Incident Cancer Cases by HPV Status

Total Incident Cases of HPV16+ Cancers

Total Incident Cases of HPV16+ Cancers by Cancer Type

HPV16+ Cancer Treatment Market

While progress has been achieved in comprehending HPV-linked illnesses, there remains a lack of FDA-endorsed treatments, necessitating patients to rely on preventive measures. Nevertheless, there is hope due to the availability of highly efficient HPV vaccines, which presently provide primary defense against high-risk HPV-related cancers.

Remarkable advancements have been witnessed in the therapy of HNC, notably in HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, thanks to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), primarily due to their ability to counteract immune evasion. A key method by which tumors evade immune responses is by exploiting the PD-1/PD-L1 axis.

Gardasil, produced by Merck, has been sanctioned by the FDA for individuals between the ages of 9 and 26. This quadrivalent vaccine safeguards against HPV strains 16, 18, 6, and 11, with its approval dating back to 2006. Notably, Gardasil also serves to prevent genital warts stemming from HPV 6 and 11, along with anal cancer and related precancerous lesions induced by HPV 16 and 18. The prevalence of Types 6 and 11 accounts for approximately 90% of benign anogenital warts or condyloma.

On the other hand, Cervarix, developed by GlaxoSmithKline, gained FDA approval for individuals aged 9–25 and was licensed in 2007. Unlike Gardasil9, Cervarix, a bivalent vaccine, shields against Types 16 and 18 only, which account for roughly 70% of cervical cancer occurrences worldwide. Moreover, it offers protection from cervical dysplasia caused by HPV 16 and 18. Both Gardasil and Cervarix vaccines shield against the oncogenic forms of HPV-16/18, which contribute to 70% of all cervical cancers and precancers, along with various cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, and throat.

HPV16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The dynamics of the HPV16+ cancers market are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the positive outcomes of the pipeline candidates during the developmental stage by key players, such as Nykode Therapeutics (VB10.16), ISA Pharmaceuticals (ISA101b), Transgene (TG4001), and others.

VB10.16 represents a promising off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine being developed specifically for the treatment of human papillomavirus Type 16 (HPV16)-positive cancers. This innovative vaccine is created using Nykode's Vaccibody technology, which targets antigens to cells responsible for presenting antigens. According to the company's presentation in the fourth quarter of 2023, the updated survival outcomes from Phase IIa trials of VB10.16 are anticipated to be available in the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, the company plans to commence a potentially pivotal VB-C-04 trial targeting cervical cancer patients in the United States with recurrent/metastatic disease and PD-L1 positive tumors. The goal is to complete the expected final enrollment for this trial by the fourth quarter of 2024.

ISA101b is a synthetic long peptide (SLP) treatment created to trigger a precise, comprehensive, and long-lasting immune response by T-cells against tumors that are positive for HPV16. This therapy is being developed in partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. It is currently undergoing assessment in individuals with HPV16+ oropharyngeal cancer, cervical cancer, and head and neck cancers. ISA101 has completed a Phase II trial for vulvar intra-epithelial neoplasia, confirming its clinical effectiveness. In cervical cancer, ISA101 has successfully finished a Phase I/II trial sponsored by the company and is now progressing through further clinical stages in collaboration with Regeneron. The collaboration aims to enhance and promote ISA101 alongside cemiplimab (LIBTAYO), a PD-1 antibody presently under review by EMA and initially sanctioned by the US FDA in September 2018 under the name LIBTAYO for the treatment of advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, when used alone.

TG4001, an experimental therapeutic vaccine, utilizes a non-replicating, significantly weakened Vaccinia vector (MVA), specifically designed to carry HPV16 antigens (E6 & E7) along with an adjuvant (IL-2). Following encouraging findings from Phase Ib/II trials, Transgene is currently progressing with a Phase II study of TG4001 combined with avelumab. The outcomes of the Phase II segment of this study were showcased at the ASCO 2023 yearly gathering. The conclusive findings are slated to be released in 2024.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for HPV16+ cancer are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the HPV16+ cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

HPV16+ Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the HPV16+ cancer are expected to change in the coming years. The updated screening program remains successful in significantly reducing both the incidence rates and mortality associated with HPV16+ cancer, underscoring its effectiveness in early detection and prevention. The expected launch of potential emerging therapies is anticipated to drive the HPV16+ cancer market, with increasing screening and diagnosis allowing for the identification of the available patient pool, which can be captured by the key pharma players. Immunotherapy presents an opportunity to set new standards of care for treating HPV16+ cancers, and the identification of biomarkers to evaluate response to immunotherapy is also expected to play a crucial role in identifying optimal candidates for treatment.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of HPV16+ cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the HPV16+ cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the HPV16+ cancer market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the HPV16+ cancer market. There is a lack of approved therapies for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers and a critical need for effective treatment or management options in the metastatic setting to address the unmet medical needs of this patient population, with concerns regarding the affordability and adherence to immunotherapy, particularly adoptive cell therapies, potentially posing a barrier to the widespread utilization of immunotherapy, despite advances in prevention; many patients still develop metastatic cancer post-treatment, necessitating improved detection and treatment strategies.

Moreover, HPV16+ cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the HPV16+ cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the HPV16+ cancer market growth.

HPV16+ Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key HPV16+ Cancer Companies Nykode Therapeutics, Roche, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Transgene, and others Key Pipeline HPV16+ Cancer Therapies VB10.16, ISA101b, TG4001, and others

Scope of the HPV16+ Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: HPV16+ Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

HPV16+ Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies HPV16+ Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging HPV16+ Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging HPV16+ Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HPV16+ Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

