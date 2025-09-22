HP and Cambridge expand EdTech Fellowship to Latin America and the Caribbean

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship has expanded to Latin America and the Caribbean, welcoming 27 senior education leaders and policymakers from across 14 countries: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago and Uruguay. This marks the Fellowship's fifth edition following cohorts in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Gulf.

Developed by Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) in collaboration with HP Inc., the Fellowship supports leaders in delivering digital solutions tailored to their communities. Over five months, Fellows engage in a hybrid programme with virtual collaboration and a residential academy in Cambridge, UK.

Fellows collaborate with international specialists and peers to tackle real-world EdTech challenges using user-centred design. The programme also includes one-to-one coaching and leadership development, equipping participants to drive meaningful digital transformation in their education systems.

Jane Mann, Managing Director, Partnership for Education, Cambridge said: "We are thrilled to welcome our new Fellows, leaders who are harnessing technology to make learning more inclusive, effective and sustainable. Through this Fellowship, we will work together to apply evidence-based insights and navigate rapid innovation for a brighter, more equitable future."

Mayank Dhingra, Global Director – Education Business and Strategy, HP Inc., said: "The new EdTech Fellows bring fresh thinking and bold solutions to some of the region's toughest education challenges. Their work will help expand access, build capacity and create lasting impact for learners across the continent."

Fellows joining the programme include Ana Úngari Dal Fabbro, Coordinator-General, Technology and Innovation in Basic Education at the Ministry of Education in Brazil.

She said "This fellowship offers a rare and timely opportunity to critically engage with research on EdTech effectiveness. The programme's blend of practical leadership development and regional collaboration is exactly what is needed to design impactful, evidence-based policies and support Brazil's national initiatives."

Ana is joined by Agustín Porres, Regional Director at the Varkey Foundationin Argentina.

He said "I am excited to join the Fellowship as it offers the opportunity to learn from a community of EdTech experts who are committed to transforming education through collaboration and innovation. The insights and frameworks I'll gain will help close the digital capacity gap across Latin America and the Caribbean."

This new wave of leaders join an international community of 75 Fellows from 38 countries.

More: https://www.cambridge.org/gb/partnership/news-and-events/news/latin-american-and-caribbean-education-leaders-begin-fellowship-with-hp-and-cambridge-to-advance-edtech-reform