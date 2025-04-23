Cambridge and HP expand EdTech Fellowship to Latin America

Regional education leaders invited to join global network of digital innovation.

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) and HP today announced the expansion of their Education Technology (EdTech) Fellowship programme to Latin America. From 1 May 2025, they will invite applications from government officials and organisation leaders across the region. This marks the programme's first entry into South America, Mexico and the Caribbean following success in Southeast Asia, Africa, and beyond.

The Fellowship has supported 78 education leaders across 40 countries to date. At the end of 2024, their work had already reached almost 5 million students and teachers through digital education solutions. This is set to rise dramatically in the years ahead. Initial participating leaders report being more likely to use evidence when designing solutions and policy. They also report increased confidence leading change with diverse stakeholder groups.

Dr Iwan Syahril, former Director General, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Indonesia, said: "This Fellowship is unique and timely. Right now, all countries want to make the best use of education technology to transform their systems."

The 'HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship' equips education leaders to drive innovative technology solutions through a five-month hybrid study programme and lasting alumni network. Including a residential week at Cambridge, this initiative supports Fellows to tackle challenges in their unique contexts, including connectivity limitations and resource constraints. Areas Fellows focus on include:

Expanding access and promoting equity,

Enhancing teacher professional development,

Supporting data-driven decision-making and policy planning,

Building resilient systems,

Harnessing AI effectively and ethically.

Steve King, Head of Education Reform, Partnership for Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: "The Fellowship creates connections across continents while acknowledging that each nation's path is unique. Latin American leaders are driving impactful change, and I'm delighted to invite them to join us."

Mayank Dhingra, Global Director – Education Strategy, HP, said: "We are excited to extend the EdTech Fellowship to Latin America, where dynamic educational landscapes present both unique challenges and extraordinary opportunities. By welcoming innovative leaders from this diverse area, we're strengthening our global network of changemakers who harness technology to transform teaching and learning."

The programme will invite applications from senior education officials and heads of educational organisations from 1 May 2025. Financial support is available through fully funded scholarships.

For details, visit edtechfellowship.cambridge.org