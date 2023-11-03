Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best 30 Power list of Most Popular Hospitality and Tourism Leaders in the Middle East

Hozpitality's Best is a power list of 30 Best Superstars is based on over 47,000 votes received online and on how popular the leader is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group said:- Hozpitality's Best 30 Hospitality and Tourism Leaders in the Middle East are industry pioneers shaping the future of hospitality. With innovation and dedication, they're transforming the sector, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable landscape. We extend our warmest congratulations to the winners".

In the ever-evolving Middle Eastern hospitality industry landscape, a select group of visionaries stands tall, steering the course of luxury, innovation, and unparalleled guest experiences. This illustrious list of the Best 30 Leaders celebrates not just titles but the passion, resilience, and transformative leadership that define Middle Eastern hospitality, added Raj.

In this article, we celebrate the remarkable individuals on this coveted list, delving into their journeys, innovations, and enduring commitment to elevating the guest experience. Every leader featured on this distinguished list is not just an achiever but also a source of immense inspiration. Those who aspire to reach similar heights should delve into their journeys, studying their paths meticulously—from their educational backgrounds to the steps they took to climb the professional ladder. Emulating their strategies and learning from their experiences can pave the way for aspiring individuals to achieve their own remarkable successes, said Vandana Bhatt, MD. Hozpitality Group.

These leaders are not confined to boardrooms; they are found at the frontlines, leading by example. They inspire their teams not through authority alone but through dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence. In a world where leadership is often synonymous with power, these individuals redefine it as service, humility, and the ability to empower others, Vandana added.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-039-s-best-30-hospitality-and-tourism-leaders-in-the-middle-east-shaping-the-future-of-hospitality-industry-9930.html

30 Best List Winners (In Alphabetical Order

Alexander Suski, Chief Hospitality Officer - SBK Hospitality Group

Bani Haddad, Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality

Candice D'Cruz, Vice President - Luxury Brands - Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA @ WYNDHAM Hotels & Resorts

Dr. Naim Maadad, Chief Executive & Founder Gates | Chairman Australian Business Council

Emma Banks, Hospitality Strategist @ Hilton

George Kunnappally, Managing Director - Nando's

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director MEA & South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Jeff Strachan, Business Development Director at Dubai College of Tourism

Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, CO-Founder, Global Restaurant Investment Forum

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & Founder, The Bench I Advisory Board, Emirates Academy

Katerina Giannouka, CEO Jumeirah Group

Khadija Turki Director, Tourism Development and Marketing at Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Marc Dardenne, Chief Operating Officer at PIF Projects

Mark Kirby, Chief Operating Officer - Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group

Matthew Weihs, Group Managing Director at The Bench

Mohamed Awadalla, Chief Executive Officer at TIME Hotels

Noelle Homsy, Co-Founder at ENVI Lodges

Patrick Antaki, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality Management Holding

Pawan Kachroo, MD, Khamas Hospitality

Philip Jones, Senior Vice President Operations, Middle East & Africa at Accor

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Salem Al Shahrani, Managing Director for FRSS Hotels Makkah at Accor

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East at Marriott International

Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East at Deutsche Hospitality

Steve Reynolds, Senior Vice President, Qatar Airways

Sultan Al-Otaibi, CEO at Dur Hospitality

Sunjeh Raja, Director & CEO, ICCA Dubai

Tatiana Labaki, Head of Hotel & Tourism Advisory at TONOMUS.NEOM

Yahia Kotub, Chief Executive Officer - Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Co. ADTIC

It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. We wish these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights, said Raj Bhatt.

Join us in celebrating the "Hozpitality's Best 30 Hospitality and Tourism Leaders in the Middle East" as we honor their invaluable contributions to the hospitality industry. Their stories of success, resilience, and passion are sure to inspire and motivate others in the pursuit of excellence in the world of hospitality, Raj added.

Called Hozpitality's Best, the list would recognize and celebrate the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list will celebrate some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including HR, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more, Raj said.

For more details about Hozpitality Groups Awards and initiatives, Pls visit:- https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78

Email:- email@hozpitality.com

