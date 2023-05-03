Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best 30 Housekeeping Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular Housekeeping Leaders in the Middle East

Hozpitality's Best is a list of 30 Most Popular Housekeeping Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the fourth edition of the power list and congratulated the winners: "We extend our warmest congratulations to the most popular 30 Housekeeping Leaders in the Middle East. Their dedication, hard work & popularity have earned them a well-deserved spot on our prestigious list."

"Currently, we have 1 Power list coming up every month, next up is Finance leaders in Middle East followed by Engineering Leaders in Middle East," Raj added.

"The fourth edition of Hozpitality's Best 30 also pays tribute to an additional 5 commendable housekeeping leaders within the Middle East," said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. "This list showcases the 30 highly regarded Housekeeping Leaders and highlights 5 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East," she added.

According to Raj, "As always, nominations for Hozpitality's Best 30 were received from major hospitality establishments, and after a 30-day voting period, the winners have been officially recognized in this digital publication. Hozpitality Group is proud to showcase the profiles of all the winners, which can be seen in full on our website."

"Congratulations to all the winners of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' and thank you to everyone who participated in the voting process. We look forward to continuing our mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent within the hospitality industry," Raj added.

Here is the list of 30 Most Popular Housekeeping Winners (in alphabetical order):

Akhlaque Ahmad, Executive Housekeeper, Shaza Hotel & Residences Riyadh

Amartya Chakraborty, Executive Housekeeper, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

Anish Chakrapani, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa

Avinash T. Vernekar, Executive Housekeeper, Hilton Abudhabi Yas Island

Bharat Shrestha, Director of Services & Housekeeping, Shangri-La and Traders Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Deepu Kundra, Executive Houskeeper, Fairmont Ajman

Jisha Anish, Asst Director of Housekeeping, Golden Tulip Nizwa Hotel, Oman

JOJO JOSE, Executive Housekeeper, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Kamal Kant, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, Wyndham Hotels Ajman - Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Kunutkhan Pathan, Executive Housekeeper, Centro Salama Jeddah By Rotana

Manish Gupta, Assistant Director of Housekeeping, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Nadaf Allabaksh, Executive Housekeeper, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai

Nadeem Saleem, Cluster Assistant Executive Housekeeper, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel/Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Nidhi Raj, Executive Housekeeper, Shaza Doha

Nishith Patel, Executive Housekeeper, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Nitin Pandere, Executive Housekeeping, Qabila Westbay Hotel by Marriott, Doha

Noushad Kurudissery, Housekeeping Manager, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Airport

Prabhat Shukla, Director of Housekeeping & Quality, Intercontinental Doha the City

Ram Chena, Director of Housekeeping, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Ramesh Naik, Executive Housekeeper, voco Bonnington Dubai

Rijo Joseph, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli, Al Najada Hotel by Tivoli and Al Najada Hotel Apartments by Oaks

Sakthivel Muthu, Executive Housekeeper, Edge Creekside Hotel

Sathees Ganthi, Housekeeping Manager, Hyatt Place Dubai Jumeirah

Sathya Narayanan, Housekeeping Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR

Shannon Landman-Kriel, Executive Housekeeper, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumierah Beach

Sheeja Sasidharan, Executive Housekeeper, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Sumanth Shetty, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, Sharjah National Hotels

Suresh Khadka, Executive Housekeeper, Intercontinental Muscat

Susovon Sen, Executive Housekeeper, Centara Mirage Beach Resort DubaiTatjana Ahmed, Housekeeping Director, Grand Hyatt Dubai

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the most Commended Housekeeping Leaders in the Middle East," said Raj.

Commended Housekeeping Leaders in Middle East (in alphabetical order):

Edwin Miranda, House Keeping Manager, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Ella Khosrov, Executive Housekeeper, Ajman Hotel Managed By Blazon Hotels

Rahul Ajay, Assistant Executive Housekeeper, TIME Grand Plaza Hotel

Siva Shanmugam, Executive Housekeeper, Al Raha Beach Hotel

Sonam Das, Housekeeping Manager, Kempinski hotels

"It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. We wish these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights. The digital edition of the magazine will be available for all to access," said Vandana.

Called Hozpitality's Best, the list recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. "The list celebrates some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," she added.

For more details about Hozpitality Groups Awards and initiatives, please visit:- https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

