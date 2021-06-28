Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, Institutes and Suppliers

Companies can now create Branded Pages for Careers, Course Listings, Product Marketplace, News, Articles & Promotions for their own websites

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group has just launched a "Business Solutions" section on www.hozpitality.com . Small and Medium hospitality Companies, Institutes and Suppliers can now create branded pages for Career, Products, Courses, News and Promotions.

"The clients have to just Login to their account and choose which solution would you like to show on their website, generate the code and just paste in the HTML of their own website" said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group. They do not need any Hosting or Maintenance for these on their website, there is no downtime, as soon as changes are made on Hozpitality, their data shows on their own website immediately under their own branding, Raj added. All details regarding the Business Solutions can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/business-solutions

Excited about this new feature, Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group said, "The companies do not need any coding knowledge, they can just copy the code provided by us and paste into the html of their website page". They do not have to manage each section separately, they can simply manage all sections on Hozpitality.com and all data appears on their own website instantly under their own branding, Vandana added.

Raj said, "This feature is going to be a very useful feature for small and medium businesses". As long as they have data on Hozpitality.com they would be able to show their own branded data on their own website". Small businesses can have their own website without doing anything and no cost, he added.

