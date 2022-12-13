Hozpitality Group launches Middle East F&B Excellence Awards and Hozpitality's Best 30 Popular leaders list in Dubai

The winners for Food and Beverage Excellence awards and Hozpitality's Best 30 lists will be based on Popular choice and online voting.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hozpitality F&B Excellence Awards 2023 will be presented to recognize top F&B organizations and Professionals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing Food & Beverage industry.

"Since we are a Popular Choice Award and the winners are chosen by the number of votes. As always, the nomination for the Awards are FREE. After shortlisting, the nominees for the first round of voting will be announced and 2 Rounds of voting will be completed online," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO Hozpitality Group. Details can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/fb-awards .

The final Gold and Silver Award winners will also be announced at the live Award ceremony at Address Dubai Marina on 26th April 2023, Raj added.

Hozpitality's group is also launching the list of Best 30 Popular Superstars in Hospitality, said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Called Hozpitality's Best, the list would recognize and celebrate the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list will celebrate some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including HR, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more, Vandana added.



"Hozpitality's Best List of 30 Best Popular Superstars will be finalized based on votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends. We will open the voting lines once nominations are received," said Vandana.

Free online nomination for Best GM's list is going on and details can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/hozpitalitys-best , she added.

