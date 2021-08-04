Hozpitality Group announces signing up with Premier Advisory Consultancy as Franchisee partners for Maldives

Bernard Columba and Patrick Ho will be based in Singapore and head Franchisee Operations for Hozpitality's expansion to Maldives market

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the expansion plan Franchisee partners were announced for Hozpitality Group in Maldives. Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality.com said, "Premier Advisory Consultancy, based in Singapore, run by Bernard and Patrick will be our partners for the Maldives market and all business will be handled by them". We are working with some other partners and will soon make announcements in China, Hongkong, Australia, UK, USA, Europe and other countries also soon. Meanwhile a list of our existing Partners and Consultants can be found at https://www.hozpitality.com/affiliates, Raj added.

Bernard Columba is the CEO of Premier Advisory Consultancy, which focus on Talent Management, Human Resource Consultancy and Hospitality Management.

With a Degree in Human Resource Management & Training, Bernard has been involved in the luxury hospitality industry for over 20 years. He has a strong background in compensation, employee benefits program, employee relations, change management and legal compliance. He is very proficient in aligning human resources functions and business strategies; he has diverse experience in equal employment opportunities and affirmative action plans.

Bernard is also an accredited trainer with PEAKS & Team Management Systems. In addition to his work in Singapore, he has been a consultant for multinational companies based in Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Singapore, Thailand & United States. His special talent is in leadership coaching & talent development.

Patrick Ho is the Co-Founder of Premier Advisory Consultancy, which focus on Talent Management, Human Resource Consultancy and Hospitality Management.

With a Masters in Organisational Psychology, Patrick has more than 12 years in corporate training and consultancy. His areas of training specialty is in Leadership and Service. As a Certified John Maxwell Leadership trainer Patrick has delivered leadership training to a diverse pool of clientele, including government agencies. In the area of service training, Patrick was privileged to be selected as one of the Disney trainers for a project for 2 years in Singapore.

Raj said, "We're delighted to have Patrick and Bernard on board to expand in the Maldives. Maldives has always been a fascinating and high-yielding market for us and the hospitality industry. The island has proved sustainable tourism even during the worst days of the pandemic. We're optimistic that with the rise of the inoculation rate worldwide, Maldives will soon regain the title of being the best place to be in the Indian Ocean. Maldives recruits both expatriates and local hospitality professionals". Although Hozpitality.com has a robust database of international candidates, with the new expansion, we seek to attract native candidates from the Maldives for local as well as international Hospitality industry, added Raj Bhatt, CEO of Hozpitality Group.

Excited about the announcement, Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group said, "Franchisee is the way forward for our company, not many companies have tried this before, but we are happy to be the torch bearers and are positive about this decision". This will also help us grow faster in newer markets with partners who already have strong presence in these countries and will help us fuel growth fast, she added.

"Hozpitality Franchisee model is developed for companies and professionals where they can become a Franchisee for a particular country and run Hozpitality.com website in that country as their own business", explained Raj. Since the website shows data based on member's location, the data always stays relevant to the user. Our aim is to sign up Franchisee's for every country in the world and expand our offerings globally, added Raj.

For any inquiries, Hozpitality Maldives can be reached at maldives@hozpitality.com

