Hozpitality Group announced partnership with Association of Hospitality Professionals Welfare India (AHPWI)

The collaboration aims to work together for welfare and networking of Hospitality Professionals in the Indian market.

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Connections and Networking Pvt. Ltd, the Indian arm of Hozpitality Group have joined hands with the Association of Hospitality Professionals Welfare India (AHPWI), a registered non-profit association from Nagpur Maharashtra. AHPWI is actively working across India for the welfare and networking with all hospitality professionals.

"India operations Country Manager, Ashish Kondhalkar and Regional VP West of the Association Shankar Bharadwaj will steer the partnership from Mumbai and roll up working modalities on case-to-case basis", said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"It is estimated that there are 5.5 crore hospitality workers and families in India working in hotels & restaurants to form over the above numbers. AHPWI is keen on representing government tourism body and working with National leaders and parties in the government", says Founder President and Chairman Pradeep Kumar Chandel of AHPWI. We are high net worth forming chunk vote bank Pradeep added.

We are very excited to join a young and vibrant association who share similar vision to move forward in India like we have been doing in Dubai and other Middle East countries, said Raj. " We are committed to give back to the Industry which has given and shaped so much to our future", added Raj.

Pradeep added, Recognitions, Awards, Education, Hospitality workers welfare, Woman safety and many more issues will be jointly taken and shared in India through this partnership.

Coming up are the Hozpitality's Best 30 General Manager's Powerlist, free nominations for the same is going on, followed by the 3rd edition of Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2023, said Raj.

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is registered under Hozpitality Connections & Networking Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, India.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

