How Yaber Showcase Idea of Smart Entertainment and Lifestyle at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a prominent smart consumer electronics brand, is going to reveal the idea of smart entertainment and lifestyle at IFA 2023. The idea integrates audio-visual entertainment electronics and smart consumer devices within homes, enabled by Amazon Alexa and voice control technology, thus crafting an elevated smart entertainment and lifestyle ecosystem for consumers. A centerpiece of the idea is the K2s entertainment projector. Featuring innovative NFC screencast capabilities, the K2s demonstrates the practicality of smart home technology, ensuring seamless connectivity. Praised by French media GNT, the K2s will be a good surprise, everything works very well and offers real versatility and ease of use.

image

Attendees will also have the opportunity to play VR games with VR glasses on K2s projector, creating a cutting-edge immersive entertainment experience. The combination of these technologies promises to revolutionize the way consumers enjoy movies and games in their homes.

Laresar (sub-brand of Yaber) L6 Nex robot vacuum, another important part of the idea, which turns the consumer's aspiration of enjoying audio-visual entertainment while the living space is intelligently cleaned into a reality. With its powerful suction, vacuuming and advanced mopping capabilities, the all-in-one Laresar L6 Nex provides consumers with a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Yaber is thrilled to present its latest innovations at the IFA 2023. The K2s entertainment projector and Laresar L6 Nex robot exemplify its commitment to delivering smart consumer electronics that cater to the evolving needs of customers. Yaber believes that these products will redefine the way people connect with their homes and provide them with unparalleled convenience and entertainment.

Yaber's presence at IFA 2023 is a testament to the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the smart home industry. With a focus on incremental innovation, Yaber continues to shape the future of smart entertainment and lifestyle.

For more details about Yaber's innovations, please visit https://www.yaber.com/pages/ifa

ABOUT YABER

Yaber is a world-renowned entertainment projector brand that creates immersive cinematic experiences for everyone. Through its distinctive design and cutting-edge innovation, Yaber's products have been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. With a strong presence in over 46 countries, Yaber has captured the hearts of consumers worldwide with its elegant and user-friendly products and will remain dedicated to delivering superior entertainment projectors and enabling the delight of smart and entertainment lifestyle experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195325/image.jpg

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED