HOUSE OF DELAMAIN RELEASES SOARING NEW GRANDE CHAMPAGNE COGNAC: L'OISEAU RARE

As part of its ongoing Bicentenary celebrations, the Grande Champagne specialist expands its permanent range with an hors d'âge cognac that pays tribute to 200 years of savoir-faire and a special relationship with this extraordinary terroir.

JARNAC, France, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delamain Cognac announces the addition of an exclusive Grande Champagne cognac to its permanent range. The hors d'âge cognac, L'Oiseau Rare, is being introduced as part of the House's bicentenary celebrations and embodies the passion and savoir-faire of a 200-year journey in pursuit of cognac excellence, and the House's special relationship with the Grande Champagne terroir.

Delamain L’Oiseau Rare - Cognac Grande Champagne

L'Oiseau Rare, or rare bird, is a soaring blend of eaux-de-vie that were singled out twice: first for their individual potential, spending long periods fully evolving their unique personalities, then again to be blended together for another decades-long period of ageing in a specially crafted "foudre" – a century-old seasoned oak vat that sits in the Grand Chai in Jarnac. Time, cellar conditions and the blender's art together promote the concentration of aromas and the perfect harmonious blend that is….L'Oiseau Rare.

Commenting on this latest addition to the range, Charles Braastad, Delamain's Cellar Master noted: "This exceptional blend was created by Dominique Touteau, Delamain's former Cellar Master, crowning his 40-year career. There are so many wonderous elements at work in this blend. The extraordinary individual qualities of the eaux-de-vies, the opportunity to imagine how these individual talents could be brought together in a symphony. It is a privilege to continue this blend in the wake of Dominique Touteau's legacy and to launch this exceptional cognac in the year of our Bicentenary."

In addition to describing this elegant cognac's uniqueness, the name L'Oiseau Rare pays tribute to Jacques Delamain, a cognac visionary who wove together passions for the natural world (in particular ornithology) and a pursuit of ethereal Grande Champagne cognacs. A scholar and prolific writer, in addition to the co-creator of the iconic X.O Pale & Dry, Jacques laid down the foundations of the family philosophy: one that blends an unyielding fascination with the natural world with the crafting of transcendent cognacs. It is Jacques's vision, perhaps more than any other, that after two centuries leaves Delamain a house apart…a L'Oiseau Rare.

Packaging. The unique decanter showcases, amongst different bird species, a kestrel highlighted in gold, native to the Charente region, in a nod to Delamain's portrayal of the bird in his book "Portraits d'Oiseaux." Underscoring, the cognac's naturalist inspiration, the sandblasted decanter complements the decorative pattern with a gold-colored metal collar and a glass stopper; with the entirety nested in an oak wood giftbox featuring walnut and birch wood.

The unique decanter showcases, amongst different bird species, a kestrel highlighted in gold, native to the Charente region, in a nod to Delamain's portrayal of the bird in his book "Portraits d'Oiseaux." Underscoring, the cognac's naturalist inspiration, the sandblasted decanter complements the decorative pattern with a gold-colored metal collar and a glass stopper; with the entirety nested in an oak wood giftbox featuring walnut and birch wood. Tasting Notes. Tasting this exceptional cognac is a gradual ascent leading to the pinnacle of perfection. The blend reveals complex, ethereal and captivating aromas that only the finest, matured eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne can produce. On the nose, the amber-hued spirit reveals delicate notes of flowers and a hint of spice, followed by perfectly ripe summer fruits and elevated by the scent of roasted almonds and other nuts. On the palate, flavours of orange zest intermingle with red fruits, Kirsch cherries and Muscat grapes, complemented by a refreshing note of cardamom. The cognac's persistence, length and elegance express the signature Delamain style, passed down from generation to generation for over 200 years.

Tasting this exceptional cognac is a gradual ascent leading to the pinnacle of perfection. The blend reveals complex, ethereal and captivating aromas that only the finest, matured eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne can produce. On the nose, the amber-hued spirit reveals delicate notes of flowers and a hint of spice, followed by perfectly ripe summer fruits and elevated by the scent of roasted almonds and other nuts. On the palate, flavours of orange zest intermingle with red fruits, Kirsch cherries and Muscat grapes, complemented by a refreshing note of cardamom. The cognac's persistence, length and elegance express the signature Delamain style, passed down from generation to generation for over 200 years. Availability & Launch. The launch of L'Oiseau Rare will coincide with the bicentenary celebrations and will be available in selected premises and travel retail stores around the world in July 2024 . L'Oiseau Rare is expected to retail at €1,500.

About Delamain Cognac

Founded in 1824, the House of Delamain embraces a nine-generation legacy of impassioned curiosity as to the natural world and the possibilities inherent in an enlightened partnership with its own special terroir.

Specializing in Grande Champagne, cognac's finest cru and terroir, and employing a savoir-faire passed down across two centuries, the House of Delamain guides elegant and delicate eaux-de-vie during their journey traversing historic and atmospherically influential cellars (those cellars, in a sense, their second terroir).

Striving for excellence at every stage of the lengthy lifecycle, the House of Delamain adopts an artisanal and non-interventionist approach, respectful of natural processes and time, in order to create transcendent cognacs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459467/DELAMAIN.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459466/DELAMAIN_ET_CIE_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Virginia COUFOURIER

v.coufourier@delamain-cognac.com