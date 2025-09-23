DELAMAIN UNVEILS RARE CASK ANCESTRAL 25.1 AND 25.2

Two single casks inaugurating a new series of extraordinarily old cognacs from Grande Champagne.

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional cognacs are born from rigorous selection and patient ageing, a journey measured not in years but in generations. Certain eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne possess the rare potential to mature for extraordinary lengths of time, slowly revealing their character over decades. Yet only a few casks defy time itself, continuing to evolve and reach full maturity under successive Cellar Masters.

Limited to 190 and 180 bottles, Delamain Rare Cask Ancestral 25.1 and 25.2 are the inaugural expressions in this annual series: rare, unforgettable cognacs embodying the House's living heritage.

BALANCING EXCITEMENT WITH PATIENCE

Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie have the rare ability to mature for extraordinary lengths of time, revealing new dimensions as decades pass. A few exceptional casks outlive the rest, continuing to grow across generations of Cellar Masters. Their discovery carries a profound responsibility: once identified, they must be protected and preserved as living testaments to the House's legacy. Named Ancestral in tribute to forebears, these treasures embody both rarity and heritage.

In 2025, two exceptional casks — Ancestral 25.1 and 25.2 — are ready to be unveiled, each distinguished by its unique character yet bound by remarkable heritage.

CRAFTING WITH THE CURIOSITIES OF TIME

Delamain's Cellar Masters intervene only lightly, allowing time to shape each eau-de-vie in its purest form. Rare Cask Ancestral 25.1 matured in a prominent spot beside the staircase to the underground cellar, bathed in natural light and fresh air. Observed regularly by Charles Braastad, it became a living testament to Grande Champagne's richness.

By contrast, Ancestral 25.2 rested in near obscurity. One of the last casks handcrafted at Delamain's cooperage, it lay hidden in a secluded corner, gathering depth and complexity in silence. After decades of guardianship, both casks are now revealed, bottled at natural strength in their most authentic form.

DISTANT, YET UNFORGETTABLE MEMORIES

Each Rare Cask Ancestral evokes an unforgettable memory from the distant past. Ancestral 25.1 begins delicately, unfolding with intrigue yet retaining liveliness, before dissolving into an ethereal finish. Ancestral 25.2 reveals immense power balanced by finesse, its elegance layering depth upon complexity in a paradox only Grande Champagne can deliver. Bottled at natural strength — 43.6% and 44.4% ABV — and individually numbered, these 190 and 180 bottles join the Pléiade collection. Their unveiling will culminate in an exclusive Bonhams auction at year-end, uniting both inaugural 2025 expressions.

