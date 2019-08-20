Hot Drinks Market Size Worth $397.3 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot drinks market size is expected to reach USD 397.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Hot drinks help in reducing the prevalence of various lifestyle related diseases such as blood pressure, obesity, and stress. Increasing awareness related to the various health benefits associated with consumption of hot drinks among the young generation is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, coffee dominated the global market with a revenue share of 42.7% in 2018.Tea is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific dominated the global hot drinks market in 2018 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

The industry is highly competitive with the leading players including Costa Coffee; Starbucks; Celestial seasoning Inc.; Caffe Nero; and Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming product segments.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Hot Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Coffee, Tea), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hot-drinks-market

The vendors are launching various ready to make drinks with various flavors and aromas to attract young consumers. Increasing product availability and retail outlet is driving the market for hot drinks over the forecast period. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting various food safety regulations such as GRAS, Kosher, HACCP, USDA Organic, and GMP to ensure delivery of quality product and to attract larger customer base.

Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle related diseases in both developing and developed countries has led to an increase in consumer interest in healthier products, thereby providing growth opportunity for hot drinks over the forecast period. It has been surveyed that hot green tea is known to be very healthy, which helps to increase the metabolism and weight loss. Furthermore, herbal tea helps in detoxification and relieving stress, which is expected to fuel demand for tea over the forecast period.

Coffee dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of organic coffee and coffee pod is a key factor fueling the demand for coffee over the forecast period. Tea is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing launch of flavored and aroma tea is driving the interest of young consumer.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Increasing number of millennials, coupled with franchise outlet in the region, is a main factor driving the regional hot drinks market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing installation of coffee wending machines at office premises will provide growth opportunity for the hot drinks over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hot drinks market by product and region:

Hot Drinks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Coffee



Tea



Others

Hot Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Oat-based Snacks Market – Rising preference for healthy and nutritious food, especially in developing countries such as India , China , Brazil , and Thailand is the key factor driving the oat-based snacks market growth.

Rising preference for healthy and nutritious food, especially in developing countries such as , , , and is the key factor driving the oat-based snacks market growth. Evaporated Milk Market – Evaporated milk market growth can be attributed to factors such as wide scope in downstream application industry, high nutrition value, long shelf life, and affordable price.

Evaporated milk market growth can be attributed to factors such as wide scope in downstream application industry, high nutrition value, long shelf life, and affordable price. Malted Wheat Flour Market– Increase in consumption of bread and confectionery items is anticipated to propel the demand for malted wheat flour in the next seven years.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.